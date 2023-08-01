Kano State government on Monday explained the reason for the reintroduction of a portrait of a former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, in Coronation Hall, domiciled in the Government House.

The clarification followed speculations that the new administration in the state was poised to dissolve the five emirates council controversially introduced by the immediate past administration of Abdullah Ganduje.

Mr Ganduje, in March 2020 dethroned Mr Sanusi as the sole emir of Kano and introduced five emirates in the state, he accused the Emir of insubordination and disrespect to constituted authority.

Subsequently, the portrait of Mr Sanusi who is the 14th Emir of Kano, was removed from Coronation Hall and was replaced with the portraits of the five serving emirs in the state.

The Kano governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, said Mr Sanusi was the first emir to be coronated and presented with a staff of office at the hall built by a former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, thus, his photo ought to have been there permanently.

“The history of the coronation hall is synonymous with the 14th emir of Kano Malam Muhammadu Sanusi because it was built for his presentation of staff of office after he was crowned as the emir succeeding late Alhaji Ado Bayero in 2014 during the administration of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“So traditionally, his picture shall remain there forever. Bringing back the picture of the 14th emir is part of the ongoing rehabilitation to give the Coronation hall a facelift”, Mr Bature said.

