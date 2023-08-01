The management of OPay Digital Services Limited (“OPay”), has announced that its President/Co-Chief Executive Officer, Olu Akanmu, would be leaving the company next month.

Mr Akanmu’s exit was made known in a statement posted on the official Twitter page of the mobile money platform on Tuesday.

The Management of OPay Digital Services Limited officially announces the exit of the Nigerian Co-CEO; @OluAkanmu . Olu Akanmu has been a critical part of @OPay_NG 's success and he leaves an indelible mark that can not be erased for years to come. While we will miss him; we wish… pic.twitter.com/xMbPjDvUVI — OPay (@OPay_NG) July 31, 2023

“As the records and the indelible mark he leaves irrefutably show, Olu has been a critical part of our company’s success and goodwill while he was with us,” the statement said.

The management described Mr Akanmu as an unrelenting enthusiast for even greater influence and deeper financial inclusion in Nigeria.

It said: “Olu has decided to pursue other goals all to the end that every Nigerian is able to access financial inclusion and representation. While we will miss him, we wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Following Mr Akanmu’s exit, the company said it has appointed Dada Gotring as the incoming Managing Director. It added, however, that the appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

According to the statement, Mr Gotring is a veteran in the financial services industry and will continue to steer the OPay ship in the direction of even greater strides.

“OPay remains committed to its goal of making financial services more inclusive with technology,” the statement said.

Founded in 2018, Opay is a fintech company offering a set of unique and innovative services and solutions for scalable businesses and customers. The platform enables consumers to make cashless transactions.

