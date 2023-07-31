President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ajuri Ngelale as his special adviser on media and publicity.

Mr Ngelale was senior special assistant on public affairs in the office of the vice president in the immediate past administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

He also was one of the spokespersons in the presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 general elections.

A statement on Monday signed by Willie Bassey, director of information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the appointment is with immediate effect, starting from 31 July.

“The President urges him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the new assignment,” the statement noted.

Mr Ngelale, with a background in broadcast media, worked at AIT and Channels TV before joining a presidential media team.

He joins a list of officials appointed in different capacities to advise or speak for the president. They include Tunde Rahman, AbdulAzeez AbdulAzeez and Dele Alake, who leads the president’s media team.

Mr Alake has been the Special Adviser to the President on Media, Communication and Strategy until his recent nomination as a minister awaiting screening and confirmation by the Senate.

