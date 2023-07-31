The federal government has saves over one trillion naira in the past two months following the removal of subsidy on petrol, President Bola Tinubu has said.
Some of the savings will be used as low-interest loans for businesses including small, medium and micro enterprises, the president said.
The government also plans to spend N100 billion to acquire 3,000 units of 20-seater CNG buses to be distributed to transporters across Nigeria at an interest rate not more than nine per cent, he said.
Mr Tinubu spoke in a presidential broadcast to Nigerians Monday evening.
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999