The federal government has saves over one trillion naira in the past two months following the removal of subsidy on petrol, President Bola Tinubu has said.

Some of the savings will be used as low-interest loans for businesses including small, medium and micro enterprises, the president said.

The government also plans to spend N100 billion to acquire 3,000 units of 20-seater CNG buses to be distributed to transporters across Nigeria at an interest rate not more than nine per cent, he said.

Mr Tinubu spoke in a presidential broadcast to Nigerians Monday evening.

Details later…

