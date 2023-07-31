None of the over three dozen senators elected on the platform of the opposition PDP, on Monday, opposed the ministerial nomination of Nyesom Wike, a member of the party who worked for the ruling APC in the last presidential election.

Mr Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers State, was screened, alongside others, by the Senate on Monday.

Mr Wike’s nomination as minister by President Bola Tinubu had stirred some controversy as his party is still challenging Mr Tinubu’s victory in court.

The PDP wants its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to be declared the winner of the election.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

