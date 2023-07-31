The Supreme Court on Monday mourned one of its justices, Centus Nweze, who died at 64.

A statement by the court’s Director of Press and Information, Festus Akande, said Mr Nweze died on Sunday after a brief illness.

“He had been a formidable ally of his brother Justices, an admirable pillar of support to the staff and management of the Supreme Court; and indeed, a dependable father-figure to all,” the statement said.

He was also a doctoral degree holder and was Associate Professor of Law at the Ebonyi State University.

Mr Nweze, known for his oratorical prowess and prodigious academic writings on issues of law, was also a Visiting Professor of Law, Enugu State University of Science and Technology.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Nweze died as the fifth most senior judge of the Supreme Court.

Read the full statement of the Supreme Court below:

PRESS RELEASE

JUSTICE CHIMA CENTUS NWEZE PASSES ON

It is with heart full of grief that we announce the sudden death of our amiable brother and colleague, Hon. Justice Chima Centus Nweze, JSC, on Saturday, 29th July, 2023, after a brief illness.

Justice Nweze was born in Obollo, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State on 25th September, 1958.

He had his LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD in Law at the prestigious University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus in 1983, 1995 and 2001, respectively.

He was also a recipient of LL.D. Degree; and was an Associate Professor of Law at Ebonyi State University and a Visiting Professor of Law, Enugu State University of Science and Technology. His Lordship was a Judge of the High Court of Justice, Enugu State, from 1995 to 2007; Justice of the Court of Appeal from 2008 to 2014; and was elevated to the Supreme Court Bench on 29 October, 2014, where he served until his death.

Hon. Justice Chima Nweze gave a sterling account of himself in the discharge of his official duties at the Supreme Court. He had largely made himself a pliable legal personality that had diligently sunk a pool of enduring legal knowledge and experience in all his judicial pronouncements. He had been a formidable ally of his brother Justices, an admirable pillar of support to the staff and management of the Supreme Court; and indeed, a dependable father-figure to all. It will be an understatement to say we are all going to miss him dearly.

Funeral arrangements would be announced by the family in due course.

Dr. Akande Festus

Director of Press and Information

Supreme Court of Nigeria

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

