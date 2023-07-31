The Senate will on Monday commence the screening of the 28 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu.

After 59 days in office, Mr Tinubu transmitted the list of the nominees to the upper legislative chamber on Thursday, a day before the expiration of the 60-day constitutional deadline of 28 July,

Like past Nigerian leaders, the president did not attach their portfolios.

The nominees, drawn from 25 states of the federation, comprise four former governors, six former federal lawmakers, two former lawmakers, three serving presidential advisers, and seven women, among others.

Femi Gbajabiamila, Mr Tinubu’s chief of staff, said the president would submit the list of nominees from the remaining 11 states soon.

Ahead of the screening, the federal government had asked the nominees to complete their documentation at the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President at the National Assembly complex between Friday and Monday (today) to enable them to undergo the exercise.

The Senate has promised a thorough exercise. Its spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, told journalists Thursday that Nigerians would not be disappointed with how it would conduct the screening.

“This time, screening will be very thorough. It is not going to be a situation where the screening will be anyhow. We are going to know the background of the nominees, and we are not going to disappoint Nigerians. It is not going to be a shallow screening. You must have character; you must have the face, you must have the behaviour to be among the cabin crew to fly Nigeria. This time around, Nigeria is going to be better,” Mr Adaramodu said.

It is speculated that the screening for which the Senate shifted its annual recess may take a minimum of three days.

The 109-member Senate is expected to grill the nominees on the value they will add to governance if confirmed.

As the tradition of the upper chamber is, the three senators from each of the states where nominees hail from may set the tone for the screening by either speaking in support or against each nominee before questions are put to them by senators.

However, some, notably former and serving lawmakers, may just be asked to “take a bow and go.” Although it is a privilege the lawmakers enjoy, some Nigerians and democrats have in the past criticised the method, saying it does not show seriousness on the part of the lawmakers in ensuring thorough scrutiny of nominees.

Yet some of the nominees may not get accelerated clearance like the former lawmakers, especially if there are petitions written against them or if there is a need to extract more information from them on the suspicion that they will be posted to certain ministries.

At the end of the exercise, the Senate will reject or confirm the nominees at the committee of the Whole, after which the senate president will announce the decision of the lawmakers.

The ministerial nominees

South-south

Nyesom Wike – Rivers

Abubakar Momoh – Edo

Betta Edu – Cross River

Ekperikpe Ekpo – Akwa Ibom

Stella Okotette – Delta

John Enoh – Cross River

South-west

Olubunmi Tunji Ojo – Ondo

Dele Alake – Ekiti

Olawale Edun – Ogun

Waheed Adebayo Adelabu – Oyo

South-east

Uche Nnaji – Enugu

Doris Aniche Uzoka – Imo

David Umahi – Ebonyi

Nkeiruka Onyejocha – Abia

Uju Kennedy Ohaneye – Anambra

North-east

Yusuf Maitama Tuggar – Bauchi

Ali Pate –Bauchi

Abubakar Kyari – Borno

Sani Abubakar Danladi – Taraba

North-west

Badaru Abubakar – Jigawa

Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai – Kaduna

Ahmed Dangiwa – Katsina

Hannatu Musawa – Katsina

Bello Muhammad Goronyo – Sokoto

North central

Lateef Fagbemi – Kwara

Muhammad Idris – Niger

Iman Suleiman Ibrahim – Nasarawa

Joseph Utsev – Benue

The first ministerial screening under the current democratic dispensation, which began in 1999, was conducted in June of that year. President Olusegun Obasanjo had transmitted the list of ministerial nominees to the Senate on 4 June, 1999, about six days after he was inaugurated on 29 May, 1999. The list contained some members of the opposition All Peoples Party (APP) now defunct, the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and some military friends of the former president. Prominent among them were late Bola Ige, former Chief of Army Staff, Theophilus Danjuma, Tony Anenih, David Jemibewon, Kanu Agabi, Adamu Ciroma, Tunde Adeniran and Olusegun Agagu. The Senate under the leadership of a former Imo governor, Evan Enwerem, cleared them and they were inaugurated on 30 June, 1999 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

On 23 June, 2003, about 25 days after he was sworn in for a second term, President Obasanjo forwarded a list of 42 ministerial nominees to the Senate then under the leadership of Adolphus Wabara for confirmation.

Some of the nominees included Rabi’u Kwankwaso, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nasir El-Rufai, Isa Yuguda, Eyitayo Lambo, Cormelius Adebayo, Edmund Daukoru, Iyorchia Ayu, and Oluyemi Adeniji. The Senate cleared those screened but dropped the Ekiti nominee, Babalola Borishade.

About four ministers that served in the 1999-2003 cabinet returned. They are Muktar Shagari (Sokoto), Adamu Bello (Adamawa), Odion Ugbesia (Edo) and Turner Isoun (Bayelsa). Mr Obasanjo inaugurated 33 of them on 18 July, 2003. Among them was Mr El-Rufai who is one of the nominees of President Bola Tinubu 20 years after.

That year there were also allegations that some of the nominees bribed the senators to clear them.

The Senate is getting set to commence the screening of President Bola Tinubu’s nominees. The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has just arrived at the National Assembly complex. He arrived at exactly 12.33 p.m. in company with his deputy, Barau Jibrin, Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele and other principal officers.

The Senate President is leading the prayer for commencement of the session at 12:41 pm.

At 12:43 pm, the Senate President is observing the vote and proceedings of the last session

The voting and proceedings of Thursday 27 July, 2023 has just been adopted at 12:45p.m.

Deputy Leader of the Senate, Dave Umahi, is representing the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele.

Mr Umahi called for presentation of motion at 12:50 p.m.

Kawu Sumaila (Kano NNPP) presenting his motion on the need to avert the impending NLC strike slated for 2 August.

He is requesting that the Senate should urge leadership of the NLC to shelve the planned strike and continue negotiations with the federal government.

The motion has been seconded by Abass Iya (PDP Adamawa Central)

The motion is being debated..

The Senate adopts the motion on NLC

The motion to admit ministerial nominees into the Senate chamber for screening. moved by Senator David Umahi, the deputy leader of the Senate has been adopted. The motion was seconded by the Minority Leader, Darlington Nwokocha.

The deputy senate leader, David Umahi, reads out the name of the nominees with a view to admitting them as well as SSA to the President on National Assembly Matters into the chambers. He cited Section 12 (1) and I (a) and (b) of the Senate rules.

The Senate approved that the nominees will come into the chamber for screening one after the other.

The Senate President ruled that the Senate dissolves into Committee of the Whole to commence the screening.

The Committee of the Whole is when the entire Senate becomes a committee, and the Senate President moves from his seat to the lower seat and therefore, becomes “Chairman”.

The first nominee, Abubakar Momoh, from Edo State is admitted into the chamber for screening.

Mr Momoh, a civil engineer by profession, was a two-time member of the House of Representatives.

Mr Momoh answers questions from the senators. He says he is sufficiently equipped to face any challenges to the best of his ability in any ministry he would be deployed to. He has been asked to take a bow.

Mr Akpabio tells Mr Momoh not to go there and close his doors. He advised him to work collaboratively with the lawmakers when he becomes a minister.

Mr Momoh is a former member of the Edo State House of Assembly and House of Representatives. He was the senatorial candidate of the PDP in 2019. A graduate of the University of Benin and did his postgraduate at the University of Lagos. He said he will bring his “wealth of experience” to bear if confirmed. He said several people, about 20 or 30 senators”, that can bear witness to his character. Mr Akpabio declared that the Senate will continue the “take a bow process” unless there is a petition or issues around the character of the person.

He asked the nominee to speak briefly on ideas he hopes to bring.

Mr Momoh said he will work in-line with the ideas and programmes of his party, the APC.

He was subsequently asked to take a bow.

The Senate has extended its sitting period to be able to continue with the screening.

Mr Umahi moved the motion under Order 8(3). The motion allowed the senate to extend the sitting beyond 2 p.m.

At 1:50 pm , Nyesom Wike, former Governor of Rivers State and the nominee from the state has been allowed into the chamber. Mr Wike is currently addressing the Senate.

Mr Wike, a member of the PDP, is not new to ministerial screening. He was nominated by former President Goodluck Jonathan to serve as ministers of state for education.

His nomination is generating reactions within the PDP and there are elements within the party that are calling for his expulsion.

The Senate president says before the senator, is a man that needs no introduction. He said Mr Wike has the passion and he (Akpabio) had gone to commission a project in Rivers State. He asked Wike not to close the doors against the poor as well as lawmakers after he’s posting to a ministry.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, asked him if he would repeat his achievements in Rivers at the federal level. The Senate President did not allow him to answer the question. Mr Akpabio instead asked the Rivers State senators if they have any objection to Mr Wike’s nomination. Senator Barigha who spoke on behalf of the other Rivers senators, said they are in support and that Mr Wike’s is their “best” and their “role model.” He also said Rivers people back home are also in support of the former governor’s nomination.

Mr Wike has been asked by the senate president to take a bow and go.

At 2:04pm, Mr Wike to took a bow and stepped out of the senate chamber. Mr Wike did not respond to questions from the senators before taking a bow.

Mr Akpabio explained why Mr Wike was not allowed to answer questions. He said Mr Wike was once a ministerial nominee and had appeared before the Senate at the time and they have his record.

Mr Wike had told the Senate “I constructed 12 flyovers, not just by any contractor but Julius Berger.. In my four years in second term, I never slept outside the state. I stayed all through in Rivers.” He stated that he is driven by passion. He noted that even Mr Akpabio once came to Rivers State to commission projects.

Professor Joseph Utsev, from Benue State, introduces himself. He speaks about his educational qualifications.

Prof. Utsev was asked a question on water harvesting and his academic records.

He went to primary school in 1984 and got his first school leaving certificate in 1989 (Primary. He started secondary school in 1990 and got his SSCE in 1985. He graduated from the university in 2014 though he was supposed to graduate in 1983 but because of the prolonged strike.

According to his CV, Mr Utsev was born in 1980 and graduated with first leaving certificate in 1989. This means that the nominee started primary education at the age of three and finished six years later in 1989.

Senator Abba Moro, who was his classmate, said the discrepancies may have come from typographical error. He said records don’t lie and if you look at what he has as qualification and what he has achieved he should be given the benefit of the doubt.

Senator Moro says he comes from the part of Benue State that is a minority, He appealed that in bringing more names as ministerial nominees, President Tinubu should appoint somebody from his constituency, Benue South.

Mr Akpabio asked Prof. Utsev should go and look at his CV again if there are typographical errors.

Mr Utsev disclosed that he spent most of his working career in academia.

Questions have been raised on inconsistency in his CV. Tokunbo Abiru (APC, Lagos) raised the issue of inconsistency in the Mr Utsev‘s CV.

Mr Abiru also raised question on the nominee’s primary education and his date of birth.

In address the question around his university education, Mr Utsev said university strike prolonged his stay in University, that he spent 6years for a 5years program.

Sen Titus Zam, Benue Northwest, raised point of order on personal explanation.

He said there is no discrepancy in the academic qualification of the nominee.

Mr Akpabio explained to senators that screening and confirmation are not the same thing. He said lawmakers are allowed to raise questions during screening, however, the Senate will take their decision on confirmation later.

He added that no questions will be tolerated on the discrepancy.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, now presides as Mr Akpabio stepped out.

Utsev answers questions put to him on preserving water. The nominee said if posted to the water resources ministry, he will work with other relevant ministries on the matter and provide irrigation.

Prof. Utsev takes his exit from the chamber.

Senator Abubakar Kyari ushered into the chambers for screening. Mr Kyari is currently the acting national chairman of the ruling APC. He is from Borno and was a member of the 8th and 9th Senate.The deputy senate president introduces him.

Mr Kayri has been asked to leave being a former senator.

Former Senator John Enoh from Cross River State is about to be screened.

The deputy senate introduced him and asked him to speak to the senators.

Mr Enoh said he was a senator in the 8th senator and a three-time member of the House of Representatives where he chaired various committees including finance and appropriate. He said he graduated in Sociology as the best student at the University of Calabar.

Mr Enoh was asked to take a bow and go, being a former senator.

Barrister Bello Mohammed introduces himself. He was born in Goronyo LGA in Sokoto State. He said he had his education in Sokoto State and later attended Nigeria Law School, Bwari, Abuja. He said he was elected into Sokoto Assembly in 2007 where he served as deputy minority leader and later as a commissioner. He said he is a happy man. He said he was a director of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Committee. He said he is widely travelled and has four kids. He expressed sincere gratitude to President Tinubu for nominating him as minister.

Senator Aminu Tambuwal said he had worked closely with the nominee and asked the Senate to confirm him.

The Senate President returns to his seat.

Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi) asked the nominee questions on what he would do to address the challenges Nigerian pilgrims faced in Saudi Arabia during Hajj. Mr Ningi asked the question based on the nominee’s CV, who served as a member of the Transport Committee to the 2015 hajj.

Jimoh Ibrahim (APC, Ondo) asked the nominee questions around the defence sector. He specifically asked what the minister would do to end insurgency in the North-east if confirmed and give the Ministry of Defence Portfolio.

The education qualification of Mr Goronyo was challenged because he had only two credits in his SSCE.

He had only two credits in the SSCE certificate he submitted. He was aksed how he used that to get admission to the university. Mr Mohammed responded that he only submitted the two-credit certificate because the Constitution only require SSCE for anyone to be a minister.

Mr Akpabio wondered why he selected the certificates he would share with the Senate. He said Nigerian would like to know more about their ministers including number of wives and children.

The senate president asked the nominee to return with his remaining certificates, not necessarily to the senate in session.

But he was interjected by Mr Akpabio, who stated that the nominees cannot pick and choose what they feel like. He asked Mr Muhammed to bring other certificates to the Senate.

He was subsequently asked to take a bow and go.

The Senate ordered the nominee from Sokoto, Bello Muhammed to go home and bring other certificates of his secondary school which he uses to secure admission into the university and represent it to the Senate.

The Senate President said “we will give the nominee time to bring other certificate.”

Next is the immediate past governor of Jigawa State, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru.

The former governor of Jigawa State (2015-2023), stated that he already sent his CV to the Senate.

He dwelt more on his entrepreneurial endeavours. According to him, he started as a trader and built his business into a multi-billion Naira conglomerate.

Mr Badaru said he brought his background as a trader to bear in governance. He said his commitment to value for money earned him the name “Mr Calculator”.

The nominee was later asked to take a bow and go without being asked any question.

The next nominee that is about to be screened is Yusuf Maitama Tuggar from Bauchi State. He is currently Nigeria’s ambassador to Germany. He is currently introducing himself.

Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi) speaks about the nominee. He said he has now known him for about 30 years. He said Mr Tuggar’s nomination gives him an impression that President Tinubu knows what he wants. He said the nominee has the capacity and education to handle any ministry he is given. He said Mr Tuggar will deliver the democratic dividends when the time comes. Mr Ningi, who is also the chairman of the Northern Senators Forum (NSF), added that he is committed.

Mr Akpabio sought to know why he didn’t attach his birth certificate. Mr Tuggar gave some explanation. The senate president said as a former member of the House of Representatives, he should take a bow and go but should provide his birth certificate and other documents later to the Senate. He congratulated him on his nomination, not confirmation.

Senator Abubakar Sani Danladi from Taraba State is undergoing screening. He was once the deputy governor and acting governor of the state. He is introducing himself.

Senator Abdul Ningi brought a point of order and complained about how senators are moving around, stating that it does not show seriousness in the assignment at hand. Mr Akpabio said the point of order is sustained and asked those moving about to go back to their seats.

Continuing with Senator Danladi’s screening, Mr Akpabio asked any Taraba senator to speak about the nominee.

The Taraba central senator said that Tarabans back home are happy with Mr Danladi’s nomination given his track record. He urged the Senate to allow him to take a bow and go.

Mr Danladi said as a former councillor, former chairman and former senator and that with this experience,” I want to assure you that I’ll do everything within my capacity to serve Nigeria.”

The senate president said though he has the privilege to bow and go but he should address the allegation that he was barred by the Supreme Court from holding public office. Mr Danladi said it was the handiwork of his enemy, stating that the supreme court never gave any judgement barring him for 10 years.

The senate president has asked Mr Danladi to take a bow.”

The next nominee is Uju Kennedy Ohaneye from Anambra State. She was the only female APC presidential aspirant in 2022 but withdrew for Mr Tinubu.

Mrs Ohaneye while introducing herslf spoke about her desire for to help the poor and the less privileged and what she has done in that direction.

“In the process of going to the hospital, I saw a lot of challenges that poor people are going through. I joined to the presidential race just to free sufferings of the poor people.”

She further explained that her credentials got burnt but she has gotten replacements. Speaking on poverty, Ms Ohanenye identified the use of town-criers as means of sensitisation of the people.

“I will introduce town criers for sensitisation of Nigerians,” she said. She also lamented the plight of civil servants.

Senator Victor Umeh, the senator representing Anambra central where Ms Ohaneye hails from, asked the Senate to allow her to go considering her achievements and the efforts she made to help the poor and less privileged.

She said all three senators support her nomination.. He said the nominee is “our own Mother Theresa.”

Sunday Karimi (APC, Kogi) flagged the tax certificate submitted by the nominee. He said despite the claim of philanthropy by the nominee, she only declared N1million as her income in 2018.

“Looking at your Tax clearance, would you say that you have been paying enough? In 2018, you declared N1 million, in 2021, you declared N450,000,” he said.

In an attempt to defend the nominee, Ifeanyi Ubah, a senator from Anambra State, claimed that she spent her money on charity, hence, the low taxes.

In response to the issues raised concerning her taxes, she claimed that with what she is doing, she is not supposed to be paying taxes.

“In normal circumstances, I am not supposed to pay taxes. I have not mentioned one-tenth of the things I am doing. I will continue to do my best,” he said.

She also opposed the idea of conditional cash transfer.

“I will not give N5,000 but I will create urban centres, bring machinery to train people,” he said.

The senate president then asked her to bow and go.

Mr Olubunmi Ojo, the nominee from Ondo State. In the 9th Assembly, he served as the Chairman of the House Committee on NDDC.

He, alongside, Mr Akpabio, then as Niger Delta minister,was involved in the 2021 NDDC probe. He had to recuse himself during the NDDC probe as he was accused by the management of the NDDC of corruption.

Questions were also raised by one of the senators on his academic qualifications, particularly his NYSC certificate.

According to the credentials provided by the nominee, he was born in 1982, but he served in 2020.

Explaining the discrepancy, Mr Ojo said he graduated from a University in the UK in 2005, but served in 2020 because the law “allows” foreign students under 30 years old to serve at “any time” upon return to Nigeria.

The next nominee is Nkiruka Onyejeocha from Abia State. She is introducing herself.

Darlingtom Nwokocha, a senator from Abia State and Minority Leader, said he and the other senators from the state, Enyinnaya Abaribe and Orji Kalu, presented a document supporting Mrs Onyejeocha. He said she is a ranking lawmaker who has a lot of experience. and will do well as a senator.

She has been asked to bow and go being a former member of the House of Representatives.

The next nominee is Betty Edu, the National women leader of the APC. The senate president asked her if she had anything to say about herself.

Mrs Edu, a medical doctor, is introducing herself. She talks about her educational qualification, political career and her achievements as a public servant.

The senate president recognizes Senator Gbenga Daniel (APC, Ogun East) to speak. Mr Daniel said though he is not from Cross River State he is prepared to recommend Mrs Edu to the Senate. He said the nominee was his coordinator in her state when he was running for the chairmanship of that other party (PDP).

Mr Akpabio however asked Mr Daniel not to personalise his comments of the nominee. Continuing, Mr Daniel recommended Mrs Edu for confirmation.

Senator Sani Musa is the next to speak. He spoke about Mrs Edu’s tenure as health commissioner in Cross River during the Covid-19 in 2020 and asked her what she is bringing to the table, if confirmed.

Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) asked her what she will do so that doctors don’t leave Nigeria in droves for other countries to practice.

Senator Adebule from Lagos asked her what she will do to put women appropriately where they belong and ensure that many women assume the position of responsibility in the country.

Senator Osita of Enugu West Senatorial District asked Mrs Edu about the National Health Insurance Scheme to make it more available to Nigerians and make it more more effective.

Senator Abdulaziz Yari asked if given the Health portfolio what she will do to receive teaching hospital, state hospital, Federal Medical Centres as well as arresting strikes.

Mrs Edu, in response to one of the questions, said 60 per cent of Nigerians pay out of pocket and look forward for a better health sector

“The begining of the problem we have is governance. We must get the governance right to the health sector. Who are those managing the governance and health sector?”

“What Nigeria can do on doctors’ strike, you can change the payment structure for health workers, they are leaving because countries like Saudi Arabia promises better welfare

“I also want to suggest that as a matter of urgency, the facilities in our hospital should be improved.”

She also lamented the lack of coordination among health institutions in Nigeria.

She further said Nigeria failed to take advantage of the pandemic to fund healthcare in Nigeria.

Mrs Edu also noted that governance is essential. To stem the outflow of doctors, she suggested better pay, a good working environment for doctors and the creation of employment for doctors outside the hospitals.

On NHIS, she advocated mandatory health insurance.

On women, she urged the Senate to give support to women legislations that will address inequality and gender gaps.

Mrs Edu was later asked to take a bow and leave after answering the questions.

The next nominee just ushered into the chamber is Iman Suleiman Ibrahim from Nasarawa State.

The senate president said the senators have her resume but if there is anything she wants to add she should do so. The nominee introduces herself. She spoke about her education which she had in Nigeria. She said she is a graduate of the University of Abuja where she studied Sociology. The nominee, who was DG of NAPTIP, said she will be dedicated to her duty as minister if confirmed.

The Nasarawa South senator said the nominee is a seasoned public servant. He said the three senators from Nasarawa State are unanimous in endorsing her for the ministerial position. He asked that she be allowed to take a bow and go.

However, Senator Babangida Hussaini of Jigawa State asks her what she will do if she is appointed women affairs minister and also stops young Nigerian girls from being taken out of the country.

Abia senator, Darlingtom Nwokocha, asked how many IDP camps Nigeria have and how necessary education can be given to them.

Also, Senator Mohammed Monguno of Borno North asked if posted to Humanitarian Affairs what step she would take to ameliorate the lives of those displaced by terrorist activities.

Responding to the questions, Ms Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who was also Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, said the total number of IDPs in Nigeria is more than five million from about three million it was. She explained that the number almost doubled due to last year’s flooding. She emphasised the need for data in the management of IDPs.

The Senate President asked her about her performance as the Chairperson of NAPTIP.

She explained that before she joined NAPTIP, the agency had lost most of its partners and donors. She said NAPTIP was able to get the partners back in the six months she spent there as DG.

“When I arrived at NAPTIP, we lost most of our partners, no country can fight human trafficking in isolation. The major achievement of my tenure in NAPTIP is repositioning of the agency,” he said.

When asked by Mr Akpabio if NAPTIP was able to successfully prosecute any notorious traffickers during her tenure, she said, “We were able to prosecute over 300 cases. The most celebrated one was a Madam in the UK. She was based in the UK but arrested in Edo State by the International Police.”

After screening 14 out of the 28 nominees, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, moved a motion for the Senate to revert to plenary to report progress. The motion was seconded by the Minority Leader, Simon Mwadkwon, and it was carried.

At about 6:15pm, the Senate majority leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, moved a motion to adjourn the plenary till the next legislative day, Tuesday 1 August.

The Minority Leader, Simon Mwadkwon (PDP, Plateau North) seconded the motion.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, therefore ruled to adjourn the plenary till Tuesday.

