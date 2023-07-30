A total of 2,648 students on Sunday graduated during the 21st undergraduate and 12th postgraduate convocation ceremony of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, South-West Nigeria.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Ademola Tayo, in his address, noted that of the total figure, 2,065 undergraduates received their diplomas and degrees, while 415 graduated from the postgraduate school.

This is as the National Universities Commission (NUC), the regulatory agency for universities in Nigeria, has urged academic institutions to “keep adapting to meet the shifting demands of our society in the constantly changing environment of higher education.”

Details of graduands

Giving the details of the graduands, the vice-chancellor said a total of 136 bagged First Class, with the duo of Nancy Philip and Ngozi Oluwatayo emerging as the best graduands, as they recorded 4.95 and 4.51 Cumulative Gradient Point Average (CGPAs), respectively.

While Ms Philip emerged as the best graduand for the full-time programme, Ms Oluwatayo was for the part-time degree programme.

Mr Tayo, a professor, described this year’s convocation ceremonies as unique, even as he commended the promoters of the institution for what he described as their foresight and unwavering commitment to its sustainability.

He said: “We proudly celebrate over two decades of unwavering commitment to nurturing young minds and transforming them into competent, compassionate, and responsible leaders of tomorrow. This year’s graduation is unique in the sense that we have eminent personalities graduating from our postgraduate programmes. We have notable personalities such as a High Court Judge, Managing Directors of reputable organisations, Chief Medical Director of a University Teaching Hospital, Provosts of Colleges and Heads of Departments from various universities graduating today.

“Also, this graduation is unique because it is the first time that the university is producing her PhD graduates in Nursing, History, Economics and Finance.”

BU in 21 years

The vice-chancellor, who reeled out a series of achievements recorded by the institution, which was established in 1999, said within its 21 years of existence, it had produced quality graduates who he noted have continued to impact the world positively.

He said as of Sunday, its wide range of 40 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered had been accredited by NUC, the International Board of Education (IBE), and the Adventist Accrediting Association (AAA) in the USA.

He said the university recently got another five-year full accreditation status for its Family and Community Medicine programme from the West African College of Physicians and the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

The VC, who boasted of its students’ excellent performance at both national and international competitions, said 12 of its candidates for the final Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) examination graduated with distinctions, adding that “Belusochi Joe-Ikechebelu emerged as the overall best medical graduate and the winner of the Best Graduating Medical Student Award instituted by Professor Joseph Ikechebelu.”

NUC’s charge

The Acting Executive Secretary of NUC, Chris Maiyaki, who was represented at the event by the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said the administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to implementing policies that will transform university education in Nigeria.

He said as part of its mandate to regulate the programmes and activities of the universities NUC recently embarked on “curriculum re-engineering from Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS) to Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS)”.

The innovation, he noted, allows universities to develop 30 per cent of their programmes to suit their local peculiarities.

He said: “By implementing policies and making significant expenditures aimed at bolstering our higher education institutions, the Federal Government, and in fact the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, are prepared to transform the educational landscape.

“The President is passionate about promoting infrastructure development and providing funds for cutting-edge, demand-driven research. To solve the ongoing crisis in universities, it is also his key priority to ensure the welfare of the faculty and students at higher education institutions. Let me also add that the core of Mr President’s agenda is to help our teeming youngsters, such as these graduating students, to create the ideal conditions for them to develop their creative ideas into successful global enterprises.”

He also commended Babcock University for “creating entrepreneurial minds, as demonstrated by Shola Akinlade and Ezra Olubi, who graduated from the university and went on to start Paystack, a global financial technology platform.”

“The Federal Government is still dedicated to working in collaboration with universities like Babcock University to maintain our educational system’s leadership in development and innovation,” he said.

Dignitaries

Some of the dignitaries who graced the event included the Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi; Liberia’s Education Minister, Dao Sonii, a professor; Chief Executive Officer of an America-based firm- Axxess, John Olajide; the university’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Yohanna Harry, a pastor, and the Chancellor and Chairman of the university’s Board of Trustees, Robert Osei-Bonsu, among others.

The prominent figures commended the university management for maintaining the standard and consistency in its approach to changing the narrative of university education in Nigeria and Africa.

