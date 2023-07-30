The African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC), on Friday, announced a 15-day ultimatum for coup plotters in Niger to return to the barracks.

The council asked the “military personnel to immediately and unconditionally return to their barracks and restore constitutional authority, within a maximum period of fifteen (15) days from the date of the adoption of the present Communiqué,” the Council said in its communiqué.

The council did not state what actions would be taken should the coup plotters not return to the barracks after 15 days.

During the meeting convened virtually to discuss the coup in Niger, members expressed deep concern over what they described as an alarming resurgence of military coups d’état which undermine democracy, peace, security and stability in the Continent.

It condemned the coup, reiterating AU’s zero tolerance for unconstitutional changes of government while asking for the immediate and unconditional release of President Mohamed Bazoum and all other detainees, and respect for human rights, including protection of their physical health and moral integrity.

Additionally, the AUPSC warned that it will take necessary action, including punitive measures against the perpetrators, should the rights of political detainees not be respected.

READ ALSO:

Members of the presidential guard on Wednesday led by Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane, announced they had carried out a coup and closed all West African borders.

The coup follows the continuous deterioration of the security situation and the bad social and economic management, Mr Abdramane said.

The AUPSC also commended ECOWAS and President Bola Tinubu who will today convene a meeting of ECOWAS heads of states, whose outcome they look forward to.

Reaffirming its solidarity and support for Niger, it said it will work in close coordination with other regional actors.

Coup plotters defiant, threaten ECOWAS

Ahead of the Sunday summit, the military leaders in Niger on Saturday night warned, in a statement read on Niger national television, against any military intervention.

“The objective of the (ECOWAS) meeting is to approve a plan of aggression against Niger through an imminent military intervention in Niamey in collaboration with other African countries that are non-members of ECOWAS, and certain Western countries,” junta spokesman Colonel Amadou Abdramane said.

“We want to once more remind ECOWAS or any other adventurer, of our firm determination to defend our homeland,” he said.

The junta issued a second statement on Saturday night inviting citizens in the capital to take to the streets from 7 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) to protest against ECOWAS and show support for the new military leaders.

Sunday’s ECOWAS meeting of heads of government will hold in the Nigerian capital, Abuja. It will also be attended by the president of Chad, which though is not an ECOWAS member, shares borders with Niger and Nigeria.

The military coup in Niger has been widely condemned by its neighbours and international partners who have refused to recognise the new leaders and have demanded that Mr Bazoum be restored to power.

Mr Bazoum has not been heard from since early Thursday when he was confined within the presidential palace, although the European Union, France, and others say they still recognise him as the legitimate president.

The European Union and France have cut off financial support to Niger and the United States has threatened to do the same.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

