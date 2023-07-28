A former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has threatened that the Rivers State Governor, Siminalaye Fubara, will have “trouble” from him if he (the governor) is looking for “trouble.”

Mr Dokubo stated this in a viral video posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

In the video, Mr Dokubo is seen sitting and surrounded by bodyguards – one fanning him behind with a hand-fan while another wearing a Fez cap, sits beside him with an AK-47 rifle.

Speaking in Pidgin English, the ex-militant leader said, “We no look for him trouble make him sef no look for our trouble because if him look for trouble, him go collect…”

“Woto woto,” his supporters retorted.

Although Mr Dokubo did not mention Mr Fubara by name, it is apparent he was referring to the Rivers governor.

“Under the Constitution of Nigeria whether him be governor or him be anything we equal to am. him no be anybody. He’s just an ordinary citizen like Dokubo Asari,” the former militant leader said.

“Him dey when Nnamdi Kanu put hundred million pound for him oga head, Nyesom Wike, that time him no get mouth to talk. Because him see say we no de look for trouble but if yanga de sleep trouble come wake am, em go collect.

“If you do anyhow…,” he said, shaking his head in apparent anger.

“You see anyhow,” his supporters responded.

More threats

Mr Dokubu hails from Asari-Toru Local Government Area while Governor Fubara hails from Opobo Nkoro Local Government Area. Both are parts of the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

The ex-militant leader said in the video that he had the power to turn Rivers State “upside down” during the 2023 elections but that he refused to do so because he did not want an Ijaw man to die.

He said any clash between him and Governor Fubara would make the terrorist organisation, Boko Haram’s attacks in Nigeria’s North-east a “child’s play”.

“We have the capacity to turn Rivers State upside down but we did not do it. They rigged election, he’s in Government House. The person that is beating that drum with him, let him know the wood, stick that is used to beat drums sometimes can break,” Mr Dokubo said.

A spokesperson to Governor Fubara, Boniface Onyedi, declined comment on Mr Dokubo’s outburst when contacted by PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Dokubo has been in the spotlight lately, with several Nigerians criticising the Federal Government for prosecuting the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele for alleged possession of firearms, while failing to arrest Mr Dokubo, months after he was seen brandishing rifles in a video clip.

The video resurfaced on the internet in June, days after Mr Dokubo, met with President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock Villa.

ALSO READ: Nigerian authorities fail to arrest Asari Dokubo but charge Emefiele with possession of firearms

Besides, the former militant leader had been condemned for calling the Igbos “slaves” threatening to kill them.

Did Gov Fubara provoke Asari Dokubo with these remarks?

Governor Fubara had in a meeting with a new army commander in charge, GOC, 6 Division, Jamal Abdulssalami, in Government House, on 18 June, described the public brandishing of firearms by non-state actors as a “national embarrassment” and urged the military to clamp down on them.

Although the governor did not mention Mr Dokubo’s name, he made the remarks days after Mr Dokubo’s firearms viral video resurfaced on the internet.

“When the military, for whatever reason, overlooks such acts of lawlessness displayed by non-state actors who should have nothing to do with possession of firearms and using it to intimidate law-abiding citizens, it raises concern about what has become of our country.

“I want to ask, do our laws now allow individuals to start showcasing AK-47? Have our laws got to that point where people can brandish arms before military personnel and you don’t do anything about it? It is an insult to the State and Federal Government of Nigeria,” Mr Fubara said.

The governor’s remarks, which may have provoked Mr Dokubo, was contained in a statement posted on Facebook by his spokesperson, Mr Onyedi.

