The Defence Headquarters says the military has neutralised 59 terrorists, arrested 88 criminals, 10 kidnappers, 20 gunmen and 19 suspected oil thefts in one week.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, in a statement on Friday, said the troops also rescued 88 kidnapped hostages within the period.

He said the Armed Forces of Nigeria was engaged in several operations across the six geopolitical zones to tackle the security challenges confronting the nation.

Mr Buba said the troops recovered a total of 68 weapons and 1,364 ammunition comprising 26 AK47 rifles, one GPMG, one AKMS rifle, one FN rifle, four pump action, five pistols and 19 dane guns.

Also recovered by the troops were 1,083 rounds 7.62mm special, 228 rounds 7.62mm NATO, 14 rounds 5.56 x 45mm, 15 fully loaded AK47 magazines, nine rounds of 9mm ammo and sum of N41,915.00 only and CFA 49,000.

Others, according to him include 323,650 liters of stolen crude oil, 128,700 liters of illegally refined AGO and 4,000 liters of DPK, while an estimated sum of N388,441,660.00 was denied the oil thefts.

“As at 28 July 2023, the military has neutralised 59 terrorists, arrested a total number of 88 criminals, 10 kidnappers, 20 gunmen and 19 suspected oil thefts,” he said.

In the North-east, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai conducted offensive operations against the terrorist enclaves in Gwoza, Konduga, Bama and Mafa Local Government Areas of Borno, neutralising terrorists, rescued hostages and recovered weapons.

He said the offensive caused some terrorist fighters to surrender and denounce their ideology while some gunrunners and collaborators were also arrested in Yobe.

According to him, troops neutralised 13 terrorists, arrested 12 and rescued 18 hostages, while a total of 764 terrorists comprising two adult males 336 adult females and 426 children surrendered to the troops at different locations within the theatre.

In North-central, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Safe Haven raided criminal hideouts at Logo, Takum, Ukum Local Government Areas of Benue and Taraba states respectively.

He said the troops made contacts with the criminal elements and neutralised several, rescued hostages and recovered weapons.

According to him, troops also arrested kidnappers/criminals and recovered weapons at Lere and Sanga Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

He added that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke raided kidnappers’ hideouts at Wukari, Ukum, Logo and Takum Local Government Areas of Benue and Taraba states.

According to him, troops also arrested suspected cattle rustlers and bandits in Guma, in Benue and a gunrunners in Doma in Nasarawa State recovering large quantity of ammo, adding that a total of 17 suspects were apprehended.

In the North-west, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji rescued 50 kidnapped victims in Talata Mafara and Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State and neutralised five terrorist in Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states.

He said the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji conducted air interdiction on terrorists’ hideouts in Sola in Zamfara State where the terrorists used to attack commuters along Road Jibia-Katsina and take hostages.

According to him, troops neutralised 13 terrorists and recovered one GPMG, 3 AK47 rifles, one PKT gun, one FN rifle, one fabricated rifle, two dane guns, two locally made pistols, 8 dane guns, 28 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 123 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 22 rounds of 7.62mm empty cases.

“Others include: 12 motorcycles, two tricycles, six mobile phones, four cutlasses, one boafeng radio, one solar radio charger, one dagger and 12 arrows.

“Troops also arrested three terrorist collaborators and rescued 75 kidnapped civilians,” he said.

In the South-south, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Delta Safe haven, recovered 498,650 litres of crude oil, 168,145 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, and 4,400 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine.

He said the troops also recovered 152 assorted rounds of ammunition, 23 calibers of weapons and eight AK47 magazines.

Others, according to him, include six vehicles, two boafeng radios, one 8HP, electric saw, matchetes, axe and IPOB flag dagger.

“Troops destroyed 42 illegal refining sites, 36 wooden boats, 68 storage tanks, 77 ovens, 19 dugout pits, 4 speedboats and 5 outboard engines.

“Meanwhile, a total of 41 suspected criminals were apprehended while an estimated sum of N388.4 million was denied the oil thefts during the period in focus.

In the South-east, the defence spokesperson said troops of Operation UDO KA neutralised three gunmen and apprehended 23 suspects as well as recovered cache of arms and ammunition during the period.

In South-west, he said the troops of Operation AWATSE recovered 5,407 wraps of substances believed to be cannabis.

He added that the troops also recovered four vehicles, 10 mobile phones, 14 cylinders, among others while seven criminals were arrested.

“The aggressive posture of troops is yielding the desired results and denying the perpetrators of insecurity in the country the freedom of action.

“The sustained momentum by the military will certainly cause them to reconsider their decisions.

“The military will continue to take the fight to defeat these forces of evil,” he said.

