The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sent the names of 39 nominees for appointment as commissioners in the state.
The governor, on Friday, transmitted the list of his proposed cabinet members to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.
The governor reappointed Gbenga Omotoso (Information), Sam Egube (Economic planning and budget), and Akin Abayomi (Health).
Former commissioner for works Aramide Adeyoye and Tokunbo Wahab, the immediate past special adviser on education, also made the list.
The former commissioners Rabiu Olowo (Finance), Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN (Justice and Attorney-General) and Yetunde Arobieke (Wealth Creation) failed to make the list.
Full list of Lagos Commissioner-nominees
1. Mr Afolabi Ayantayo
2. Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun
3. Mr Rotimi Ogunwuyi
4. Mr Gbenga Oyeriinde
5. Mr Lawal Pedo (SAN)
6. Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende
7. Hon Ibrahim Layode
8. Dr Dolapo Fasawe
9. Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka
10. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu
11. Abdulkabir Ogungbo
12. Engr. Abiola Olowu
13. Dr Adekunle Olayinka
14. Mrs Bolaji Cecilia Dada
15. Engr Aramide Adeyoye
16. Mr Idris Aregbe
17. Mr Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu
18. Mr Tokunbo Wahab
19. Hon Bola Olumegbon
20. Dr Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya
21. Mr Kayode Bolaji Roberts
22. Mr Moruf Akinderu Fatai
23. Mr Seun Osiyemi
24. MrsBarakat Bakare
25. Prof. Akin Abayomi
26. Mr Gbenga Omotoso
27. Engr. Olalere Odusote
28. Dr Rotimi Fashola
29. Mr Mosopefolu George
30. Mr Tunbosun Alake
31. Ms Ruth Abisola Olusanya
32. Mrs Folashade Adefisayo
33. Mrs Folashade Ambrose
34. Dr. Olumide Oluyinka
35. Mr Yomi Oluyomi
36. Mr Sam Egube
37. Dr Jide Babatunde
38. Mr Olalekan Fatodu
39. Mrs Solape Hammond
