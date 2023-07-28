The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sent the names of 39 nominees for appointment as commissioners in the state.

The governor, on Friday, transmitted the list of his proposed cabinet members to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The governor reappointed Gbenga Omotoso (Information), Sam Egube (Economic planning and budget), and Akin Abayomi (Health).

Former commissioner for works Aramide Adeyoye and Tokunbo Wahab, the immediate past special adviser on education, also made the list.

The former commissioners Rabiu Olowo (Finance), Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN (Justice and Attorney-General) and Yetunde Arobieke (Wealth Creation) failed to make the list.

Full list of Lagos Commissioner-nominees

1. Mr Afolabi Ayantayo

2. Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun

3. Mr Rotimi Ogunwuyi

4. Mr Gbenga Oyeriinde

5. Mr Lawal Pedo (SAN)

6. Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende

7. Hon Ibrahim Layode

8. Dr Dolapo Fasawe

9. Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka

10. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu

11. Abdulkabir Ogungbo

12. Engr. Abiola Olowu

13. Dr Adekunle Olayinka

14. Mrs Bolaji Cecilia Dada

15. Engr Aramide Adeyoye

16. Mr Idris Aregbe

17. Mr Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu

18. Mr Tokunbo Wahab

19. Hon Bola Olumegbon

20. Dr Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya

21. Mr Kayode Bolaji Roberts

22. Mr Moruf Akinderu Fatai

23. Mr Seun Osiyemi

24. MrsBarakat Bakare

25. Prof. Akin Abayomi

26. Mr Gbenga Omotoso

27. Engr. Olalere Odusote

28. Dr Rotimi Fashola

29. Mr Mosopefolu George

30. Mr Tunbosun Alake

31. Ms Ruth Abisola Olusanya

32. Mrs Folashade Adefisayo

33. Mrs Folashade Ambrose

34. Dr. Olumide Oluyinka

35. Mr Yomi Oluyomi

36. Mr Sam Egube

37. Dr Jide Babatunde

38. Mr Olalekan Fatodu

39. Mrs Solape Hammond

