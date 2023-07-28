Leaders of West African countries will hold a meeting in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, to discuss Wednesday’s coup in Niger.

The meeting was announced by Dele Alake, spokesperson of Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu who also chairs the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“Following the coup in Republic of Niger that has upended the constitutional political leadership in the West Africa country, the Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Tinubu will host a special meeting of the regional leaders on Sunday, July 30th in Abuja,” Mr Alake wrote.

“President Tinubu as Chairman of ECOWAS, in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday July 26, 2023, condemned the current political situation in the neighbouring country and promised that ECOWAS and the international community would do everything to defend democracy and ensure democratic governance continues to take firm root in the sub-region.

“US Vice President Kamala Harris and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in separate telephone calls Thursday evening with President Tinubu affirmed the support of the US and UN for the position taken by ECOWAS and the Nigerian leader to restore constitutional order in Niger.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how soldiers executed a coup in Niger after holding the president hostage.

The coup has been condemned by ECOWAS and the international community.

Details later…

