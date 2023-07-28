The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, transmitted the list of his proposed cabinet members to the Lagos State House of Assembly for ratification.

The list consists of 39 names, Gboyega Akosile, the chief press secretary of the state, announced via his Twitter handle.

“The list consists of 39 names with 30% women, youths, technocrats and politicians,” Mr Akosile posted.

Mr Akosile did not mention the names of the nominees that make up the list.

The development is in line with the 1999 constitution as amended, which requires the president and governors to submit the names of persons nominated as ministers or commissioners within 60 days of taking the oath of office for confirmation by the Senate or state House of Assembly.

Mr Sanwo-Olu’s counterparts from Ogun, Gombe, Plateau, Benue, Kwara, Adamawa, Kaduna and others have also submitted their list to the state House of Assembly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

