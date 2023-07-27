Children of former governors serving in the House of Representatives have been named as heads of major standing committees of the lower chamber.

Bello el-Rufai, the son of Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna State; Olumide Osoba, the son of Segun Osoba, the former Governor of Ogun State and Suenu Ibori, daughter of James Ibori, former governor of Delta State were among the 134 chairpersons of committees announced by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas on Thursday.

Others are Adegboyega Adefarati, the son of Adebayo Adefarati, a former governor of Ondo State and Olamiju Akala, the son of Alao Akala, a former governor of Oyo State.

The junior El-Rufai, a first-timer who represents the Kaduna North Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, was appointed to serve as the chairman of the House Committee on Banking Regulation.

His father served as the Kaduna governor from 2015 to 2023 and was on Thursday nominated to serve as a minister by President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Abbas appointed Ms Ibori as the new Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Despite Mr Ibori’s conviction and jail time in the United Kingdom, Mr Ibori still controls a large part of the political structure in Delta State.

And lately, Mr Ibori appears to be back in the power corridor as he is a frequent guest of President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

Mr Adefarati, who represents the Akoko South-East/South-West Federal Constituency, is the chairperson of the House Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity.

He served as commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs in Ondo State. The senior Adefarati served as the governor of Ondo State from 1999 to 2003. He died in 2007 while preparing to run for president.

Olumide Osoba is the chair of the House Committee on Justice. Although, unlike other children of former governors, the junior Osoba is a ranking member, having served in the Ninth House.

He represents the Obafemi/Owode Federal Constituency of Ogun State. In the last assembly, he served as the committee chairman on Youths and Sports. His father served as the governor of Ogun State, first from 1992 to 1993 and later from 1999 to 2003.

Olamiju Akala, though a first-timer, is the chairman House Committee on Youths in Parliament. He represents the Ogbomosho Federal Constituency of Oyo State.

His father served as the governor of Oyo State from 2006 to 2011. The senior Akala died in January last year.

