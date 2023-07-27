The Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, has ordered security agencies in the state to crush the activities of a gang of miscreants, which calls itself “Marlians”.

The gang has been accused of terrorising residents of the state.

The majority of the gang’s members are young men. They operate primarily in the capital of the state, Maiduguri, and Jere, a nearby town.

The governor in an emergency security meeting held over the menace of the gang, on Wednesday, said the gang has to be crushed with immediate effect.

Residents have accused the gang of extortion, robbery, and dealing in illicit drugs. Members of the gang have also been accused of attacking and killing security operatives in the state.

“I have summoned this emergency security council meeting to address the emerging security threat that is bedevilling the Maiduguri metropolis and parts of the Jere local government area.

“There is a need for additional implementable strategies to guarantee the needed peace and security.

“Intelligence reports before my office from different sources have indicated increasing activities of youth gangsterism operating in some parts of the state capital and Jere local government.

“The syndicate specialized not only in phone snatching in broad daylight, robbery, and possession of locally made weapons but has now graduated into the killing of innocent lives, including security operatives.

“I want to assure the general public that the Government of Borno State, under my leadership, will not allow such a matter to deteriorate,” the governor assured the residents.

“I have received assurances from the security operatives of their commitment to tame such dastardly acts and our administration is ever committed to dealing with such matters within the shortest possible time,” Mr Zulum said.

Also, the spokesperson of the police in the state, Sani Shatambaya, told PREMIUM TIMES that the police arrested more than 78 suspected criminals for various offences following an upsurge in criminal activities.

The police said they have embarked on proactive crime prevention strategies and community engagement to checkmate youths’ involvement in violent crimes and other anti-social activities.

“Joint raids were carried out at vulnerable points and hotspots including uncompleted buildings within the metropolis.

“Neighborhood around Yannono, Abuja Sheraton, Njimtilo, Bayan Quarters, Galadima, Kasuwan Shanu, Santiago, Bayan Texaco, Koren Tanki, Tashan Bama, London Ciki, Tudun Wada, Tashan Kano, and Borno Express.

“78 suspects were arrested including a wanted criminal involved in a suspected case of culpable homicide which was reported on 13th May, 2023 at Dala Bulumkutu area,” Mr Shatambaya said.

He said among the suspects arrested was a syndicate that specialises in shop breaking and theft, handset snatching, and culpable homicide.

