Former National Vice Chairman (North-west) of the All Progressives Congress, Salihu Lukman, says it is against the constitution of the party for President Bola Tinubu to nominate anyone to replace the former Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

Mr Lukman, who resigned from the National Working Committee on Wednesday, said section 31.5 of the APC Constitution provides the process for replacing a member of NWC.

This was contained in a statement he issued on Thursday and titled: “Resignation from APC NWC: Explanatory Note.”

Leadership vacuum in APC

Mr Adamu and the former National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, resigned from the NWC in an abrupt manner last week. Currently, the former Deputy Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari, who is a ministerial nominee, is functioning as the national chairman in an acting capacity.

Similarly, former Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter from Plateau State, is serving as national secretary in an acting capacity.

There have speculations that Mr Tinubu has hand-picked the former Governor of Kano State, Umar Ganduje, as national chairman and Bashir Ajibola as national secretary.

Mr Ganduje’s bid for the chairmanship got a boost on Wednesday with his endorsement by the APC Chairmen in the seven North-west states.

Nasarawa State, not Tinubu can replace Adamu

Citing section 31.5 of the APC Constitution, Mr Lukman said the Nasarawa State Executive Committee is the body empowered by the constitution to nominate Mr Adamu’s replacement.

The former national chairman hails from Nasarawa State and was its governor between 1999 and 2007.

“No section of the APC constitution gives anyone, including President Asiwaju Tinubu the power to act in any contrary way. Therefore, if this provision of the APC constitution is to be respected, Nasarawa State Executive Committee of the APC, which is where Sen. Adamu comes from should have the right to propose a replacement, which should be endorsed by the State Congress and the Zonal Executive Committee,” he said.

“In the event of vacancy, the office shall be filled as follows: i. In the case of a National/Zonal Officer, the State Executive Committee shall propose a replacement to the State Congress and Zonal Executive Committee for endorsement. Thereafter, the name shall be sent to the National Working Committee, which shall forward same to the National Executive Committee for approval,” the section reads.

Mr Lukman added that the leadership of the party often looks at the implementation of opinion of the president irrespective of the legal constraints and moral burden.

“The dominant view among leaders is that once President Asiwaju Tinubu has decided on an issue, we should just simply work for its success even with all the legal and moral questions,” he said.

He added that “If Osun State is debating possible replacement of Sen. Omisore for the position of National Secretary of APC in line with provisions of our party’s constitution, why is Nasarawa State not treated in the same way? Why the double standards? I wish I can pretend to be dumb and blind on these issues.”

Ganduje lacks the moral capacity to be chairman

Mr Lukman also faulted the moral credibility of Mr Ganduje to assume the leadership of the party.

He stated that the former Kano governor won’t make the top five list of possible candidates from the North-west.

“Sincerely, it simply means that we don’t attach any importance to the party if with all the corruption allegations against Dr Ganduje, we find him about the only one in the North-west to be recommended.

“Perhaps, it needs to be stated without fear of any contradiction, if leaders of the North-west are asked to nominate five people for consideration to serve in the capacity of National Chairman of APC, I am confident, Dr. Ganduje will not be one of the five nominees.”

Mr Ganduje served as the governor of Kano State from 2015 to 2023, and he is considered one of the strongest supporters of Mr Tinubu.

