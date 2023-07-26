A group of gunmen on Tuesday night attacked Kaja, a community in Ningi Local Government in Bauchi State and killed at least seven people.

Residents of the community said the gunmen invaded the village around 10 p.m. and started shooting indiscriminately.

The corpses of those killed were buried Wednesday morning.

A witness told PREMIUM TIMES that during the attack, the local vigilante members engaged the assailants in a gunfight. Unfortunately, one of the vigilante members was killed.

Ningi is fast becoming a security concern following recent reports of attacks on the community from non-state actors.

Reprisal attack?

“The residents believe that the attack in the Kaja community is revenge carried out on the community by the bandits after Monday’s attack where two kidnappers were killed by the security operatives in the area.

“Ningi has the problem of banditry, this year I could not farm completely because I could not go to the area; the insecurity here has worsened in recent times,” Ibrahim Ayuba, a farmer in the community, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Commissioner of Police in the state, Auwal Muhammad, on Monday said the police were determined to tackle criminality in the area.

The commissioner said the police had rescued ten victims from the kidnappers’ den in the dreaded Lame-Burra Forest Reserve in the area.

