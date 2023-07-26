The State Security Service (SSS) has said the clash between its operatives and those of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) over the custody of the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, is being investigated.

The secret police, in a statement signed by its spokesperson Peter Afunanya on Wednesday, said that the agency, despite going against the order of the court, acted within the confines of the law.

“For emphasis, the SSS has not broken any laws in handling the Emefiele case despite efforts by some elements to skew the narratives to the contrary. The service had since alerted the public of sinister plots to discredit its leadership,” the statement reads.

Backstory

On Tuesday, the bank chief was arraigned in court on a two-count charge of illegal possession of a firearm and live ammunition. He was granted bail.

The judge ordered that Mr Emefiele should be remanded at the correctional facility in the Ikoyi area of Lagos pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

Immediately after the court hearing, dozens of armed, hooded SSS operatives blocked the courtroom entrance to prevent the NCoS from taking him away.

After physical engagement with each other, officials of the correctional services left and the SSS operatives rearrested Mr Emefiele and whisked him away.

“Unfortunate incident”

The spokesperson described the fisticuffs between the two federal agencies as an unfortunate event that “does not in any way reflect the professional disposition” of the agency.

He said the SSS had the utmost respect for the “judiciary as an arm of government and would not go out of its way to undermine it.

“The SSS recognises the Judiciary as a critical component in nation-building, national development and security management,” the statement reads.

“Also, the service has a robust working relationship with sister security and law enforcement agencies, including the NCoS.

Investigation

Mr Afunanya, however, said because operatives of both agencies “exhibited undue overzealousness, the service has further initiated detailed investigations into the matter.”

“This is with a view to identifying the role played by specific persons as well as undertaking disciplinary actions if necessary and drawing some lessons going forward.”

“In pursuit of its assignments, it will strive to remain professional, maintain ethical standards and a high sense of discipline.

“The service will ensure that it will not be used for clout and fame chasing or delusional heroism. It will, however, remain focused on its national security mandate and, therefore, enjoin well-meaning Nigerians to support it in achieving the desired security goals for the nation.

“It is imperative to note that we have no other country but Nigeria. We should join hands, with love and tolerance, to build it.”

