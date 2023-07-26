The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the altercation between armed operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) and the Nigerian Correctional Service over the custody of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria governor.

Mr Emefiele was arraigned before the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The judge, Nicholas Uweibo, granted bail to Mr Emefiele in the sum of N20 million after the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court remanded Mr Emefiele in prison custody pending when he meets bail conditions.

However, trouble started when personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service attempted to take custody of the suspended CBN governor in compliance with the court order.

Armed operatives of Nigeria’s spy agency, SSS, engaged the prison officials in fisticuffs, overpowering the latter and whisking Mr Emefiele away.

Altercation portends anarchy

Reacting to the incident, NBA president, Yakubu Maikyau, said the altercation between the two agencies at the court premises in Lagos “is antithetical to our security as a nation and creates a recipe for anarchy.”

Mr Maikyau, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), described the incident as “shameful and disgraceful”, blaming ” overzealousness or excesses of the officers involved as being responsible” for the fight.

“The NBA condemns the despicable altercation… between the operatives of the” State Security Service and officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service,” a statement issued by the NBA on Tuesday read.

The NBA further “condemns the brazen disrespect for the sanctity of the court premises.”

The association called on the SSS and prison authorities to “take immediate disciplinary measures against the officers involved in this disgraceful conduct.

It further recommended a ” complete overhaul of the institutions and a total reorientation of the personnel to achieve professionalism…”

The NBA restated its commitment to promoting and protecting the rule of law and due process.

This is not the first time the SSS would breach the sanctity of the courts. In December 2019, its operatives pinned Omoyele Sowore, a human rights activist, to the ground of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The judge, Ijeoma Ojukwu, had granted Mr Sowore bail, but the SSS officers invaded the courtroom to rearrest him, scaring the judge and court users away.

‘SSS is to blame’

Meanwhile, a former chair of the NBA Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL), Monday Ubani, on Wednesday, commended Mr Mikyau for promptly issuing a statement on the incident.

But he pointedly blamed the SSS for the altercation, being the one that acted against a court order.

Mr Ubani, also a former 2nd Vice President of the NBA, said in a statement on Wednesday: “The attitude and exercise of power by SSS under this new dispensation needs to be interrogated.

“Their penchant and impunity in disobeying court orders need the bold condemnation of the Nigerian Bar Association to nip their contempt for the rule of law in the bud. We do not need to patronise them at all as they are hell-bent on destroying the rule of law and, by extension, our hard-won democracy.”

He said the President Bola Tinubu-led administration owed Nigerians “the onerous responsibility to toe the line of the rule of law and obedience to court orders under his government.”

“If he chooses to go the way of other regimes in Nigeria, let him be rest assured that patriotic-minded Nigerians will resist him and his planned autocratic regime. The citizens have suffered enough and are ready to take their destinies into their hands this time around. A word is enough,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

