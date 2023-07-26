Gunmen, on Tuesday, killed two police officers in Aba, Abia State, South-east Nigeria.

The police spokesperson in Abia State, Maureen Chinaka, said an inspector and a constable were killed by the gunmen.

She said the incident happened when the gunmen attacked the convoy of the Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Investment in Abia, Chimezie Ukaegbu, on Tuesday evening.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred at the popular SAMECK Junction around Ariaria International Market.

A source told NAN that some people sustained bullet wounds during the attack, while residents were forced to hide inside their shops and houses until late hours on Tuesday night.

The source said that some police operatives returned to the scene on Wednesday morning to arrest some people while shooting into the air.

There were over seven police trucks, filled with operatives, stationed at a section of the Ariaria Market to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

How it happened

The police spokesperson, Ms Chinaka, an assistant superintendent of police, said the attack occurred around 4 p.m. on Tuesday while the commissioner was on a familiarisation tour of markets in the Aba metropolis.

“The convoy was en route to Ekeoha Shopping Plaza when the armed assailants opened fire. Regrettably, amidst the chaos, two Police personnel lost their lives in the line of duty.

“A police constable who was part of the security convoy was fatally shot.

“Additionally, a police inspector who was not initially part of the convoy but was on a separate assignment with a police Hilux tragically lost his life.

“Furthermore, the hoodlums set ablaze a vehicle belonging to the Ministry for Trade, Commerce, and Investment,” she said.

Ms Chinaka said the Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, had assured residents that the police would track down the gunmen and bring them to justice.

The police condemned the cowardly act of violence and swore to the steadfast pursuit of its resolve to bring the perpetrators of the act to justice.

“We emphasise our unwavering commitment to pursuing justice and upholding the triumph of good over evil.

“Together, as a united community, we shall prevail against such senseless acts of violence,” Ms Chinaka said.

(NAN)

