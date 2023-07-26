Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu who doubles as the chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned the coup attempt in Niger, describing it as unpleasant developments around the country’s highest political leadership.

He warned that ECOWAS “and all lovers of democracy around the world will not tolerate any situation that incapacitates the democratically-elected government of the country.”

Mr Tinubu said that the leadership of ECOWAS will not accept any action that impedes the smooth functioning of legitimate authority in Niger or any part of West Africa.

“I wish to say that we are closely monitoring the situation and developments in Niger and we will do everything within our powers to ensure democracy is firmly planted, nurtured, well rooted and thrives in our region,” Mr Tinubu said in a statement he signed and which was shared with PREMIUM TIMES.

He added that he is in close consultation with other leaders in the region, and will protect democracy in line with the universally acceptable principle of constitutionalism.

“As the Chairperson of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, I state without equivocation that Nigeria stands firmly with the elected government in Niger and equally conveys the absolute resolve of leaders in our sub-region that we shall not waiver or flinch on our stand to defend and preserve constitutional order,” he said.

