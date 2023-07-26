The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned the attempted coup in Niger.

“ECOWAS condemns in the strongest terms the attempt to seize power by force and calls on the coup plotters to free the democratically- elected President of the Republic immediately and without any condition,” the sub-regional bloc said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the international community will hold all those involved in the plot responsible for the security and safety of the president, his family, members of the government and the general public.

ECOWAS said it received the news of the attempted coup with shock and consternation.

PREMIUM TIMES reported an attempted coup in Niger where the presidential palace was blocked by soldiers.

It is believed that the president is inside the palace. However, a statement from the presidency confirmed the safety of the president.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu who doubles as the chairperson of ECOWAS also condemned the coup attempt.

“Information filtering in from the Republic of Niger indicates some unpleasant developments around the country’s highest political leadership,” Mr Tinubu said in a statement.

“It should be quite clear to all players in the Republic of Niger that the leadership of the ECOWAS Region and all lovers of democracy around the world will not tolerate any situation that incapacitates the democratically-elected government of the country.

“The ECOWAS leadership will not accept any action that impedes the smooth functioning of legitimate authority in Niger or any part of West Africa,” said Mr Tinubu.

“I wish to say that we are closely monitoring the situation and developments in Niger and we will do everything within our powers to ensure democracy is firmly planted, nurtured, well rooted and thrives in our region.

“I am in close consultation with other leaders in our region, and we shall protect our hard-earned democracy in line with the universally acceptable principle of constitutionalism.

“As the Chairperson of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, I state without equivocation that Nigeria stands firmly with the elected government in Niger and equally conveys the absolute resolve of leaders in our sub-region that we shall not waiver or flinch on our stand to defend and preserve constitutional order.”

