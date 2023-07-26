Experts in journalism practice and academia have called for collaboration between journalism practitioners and teachers in tertiary institutions across West Africa for better training of the next generation of journalists.

The stakeholders spoke during a panel session at the first West African Journalism Conference (WAJIC 2023) hosted by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) in Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital territory.

The panellists, drawn from newsrooms and journalism faculties across the West African region, agree that a weak collaboration between the practitioners and the teachers has created a disconnect between the skills needed for the job in the 21st century and the curriculum being taught in schools.

The panellists included PREMIUM TIMES’ Managing Editor, Idris Akinbajo, and the Vice Chancellor, Federal University Kashere, Umaru Pate, a professor.

The panel, moderated by Abiodun Adeniyi, a journalism lecturer at Baze University, Abuja, also has Williettee James from the Fourah Bay College in Sierra Leone and Audrey Gadzekpo, a professor, from the University of Ghana.

Akinbajo speaks

Addressing the audience, Mr Akinbajo said the skills needed to excel in the journalism profession are mostly not taught in the classrooms.

According to him, merging the journalism practice and theoretical knowledge would go a long way in preparing students for the newsrooms, “particularly accountability and investigative reporting.”

He said: “There is a lot of gap between the skills journalists need outside of classrooms and what they are taught in many classrooms in west African universities. We see that gap a lot as employers and as media managers.

“There is a need for better collaboration between journalism teachers in the school and practitioners in the field. There’s a need for stronger collaboration so we can marry the two together. The students can gain both theoretical knowledge from academics and real practical knowledge of 21st century journalism.”

Ghana example

Ms Gadzekpo said academics are increasingly becoming aware of the gap between the knowledge being imparted in the classroom and the realities of the job.

She said the board regulating universities in Ghana has moved to reduce the gap.

According to her, faculties must engage with industry practitioners before an academic programme is revised or accredited.

She said: “In my country, Ghana, the accreditation board which authorises programmes has a prerequisite that before you mount a new programme or if you are revising old programmes, you have to show that you have engaged the industry. And that is forcing a lot more media educators to engage the industry on a formal level.”

But she said that only happens once in a while, emphasising the need for more active and sustained collaboration.

She noted the importance of technology in the media, citing the transition from print to electronic news publishing.

On her part, Ms James said the poor training of journalists usually leads to libellous publications.

She noted that the domination of the profession by untrained practitioners has also remained a problem.

“The problem that we have, not many journalism graduates go into media practice. So we still have the old practice of untrained journalists —with not much training— causing problems in the media,” she said.

For Mr Pate, the care of journalism is in the hands of all citizens. According to him, one cannot claim to love journalism and not worry about the care of journalism.

WAJIC 2023

In its maiden edition, the conference registered more than 300 delegates and over 400 participants on its first day.

The conference had speakers worldwide, including the Vice President, News at Google, Richard Gingras.

Other speakers on the first day of the conference are Joshua Olufemi, Founder of Dataphyte; Serena Stelitano, from the Centre for Collaborative Investigative Journalism (CCIJ); Africa Editor, CCIJ, Ajibola Amzat, and David Adeleke; Africa Editor for Rest of World.

Others are; Richard Govers, Founder, Open Cities Lab; Yusuf Akinpelu of the British Broadcasting Commission (BBC); Christopher Guess, Duke Reporters Laboratory; Muhammed Akinyemi, Editor-in-Chief, Zikoko Citizen; Seun Onigbinde, Executive Director, BudgIt; and Anita Igbine, Investigative Data Analyst, Code for Africa.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

