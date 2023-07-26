Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) engaged as Third-Party Monitors (TPM) for National Social Safety Net Programme (NASSP) have advised Nigerian government at both federal and state levels not to jettison the use of the National Social Register (NSR).

They said the move would be counterproductive and set the country backwards, noting that the United Nations, World Bank and other development partners, have invested resources to compute the register.

This reaction is coming amidst the controversies surrounding the authenticity of the existing register, which was computed during the administration of the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The register was used for the implementation of the administration’s social safety net programme, which involved cash transfers to beneficiaries across the country.

But following controversies surrounding the register, the National Economic Council (NEC) comprising the state governors and the Vice-President Kashim Shettima as charman, has reportedly repudiated the register as members kicked against its adoption for fresh cash transfers by the government.

CSOs’ advice

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, the head of the TPM civil society forum and Centre for Health Education Economic Rehabilitation and Social Security (CHEERS), Walter Ugwuocha, said technology was employed to verify beneficiaries on the register.

Mr Ugwuocha said GPS coordinates and barcodes for data validation were used in the collation for households, adding that the TPM data collation was household-based and GPS-tagged “to ensure accuracy and adherence to international standards.”

He said findings by the group indicated that 1,112,723 beneficiaries (98.5 per cent of sampled beneficiaries) were verified and received cash transfers.

He said it also highlights the reasons for non-payment of cash to some beneficiaries, attributing it to logistics challenges faced by programme implementers.

“The compliance with guidelines for the identification of poor and vulnerable households was found to be 90 per cent with successful community sensitisation and engagement,” he said.

Mr Ugwuocha expressed concern and surprise regarding the announcement by the National Economic Council (NEC) to jettison the register.

He noted that significant resources were invested by development partners, including the World Bank, in supporting the development of the register.

He, however, urged the government to engage and leverage on the register to implement social assistance programmes effectively, and lift millions out of poverty.

He reiterated that the NSR is a key instrument in the government’s efforts to address poverty in the country.

About NSR

The NSR comprises names of vulnerable people and households across the country created for the purpose of cash transfer and other social investment programmes.

The NEC last Thursday, dumped the NSR of the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, opting for a new social register to be developed by each state of the federation.

NEC cited a lack of credibility as the reason for discarding the register.

NASSP, however, said jettisoning the register would be counter-productive to Nigeria’s poverty reduction efforts.

