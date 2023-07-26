It was a great time to celebrate hard work and excellence on Tuesday as government officials, journalists, friends, and accomplished professionals converged on Abuja for the public presentation of Cyber Politics: Social Media, Social Demography and Voting Behaviour in Nigeria.

The new book was written by Omoniyi Ibietan, the Head of Media Relations at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Published by Premium Times Books, the 460-page literary work reviews Nigeria’s democracy through its elections, particularly the role of social media.

But Cyber Politics is not just about the last general election and filial squabbles, said Azubuike Ishiekwene, the editor-in-chief of Leadership Newspapers, who reviewed the book in Abuja.

“It’s a deeper phase in the exploratory journey of Niyi P. Ibietan whose interest in political communication and its sociology goes back to his early student days.”

At the programme, several dignitaries also praised the author for writing Cyber Politics, which some described as an “exemplary literary work.”

A former student’s union leader, first at the Kwara State College of Technology, Ilorin, and later, at the University of Abuja, Mr Ibietan was commended for the book which was described as a “classic”, offering something of interest to a significant collection of groups.

In 12 chapters, the Cyber Politics examines the themes of cyberculture, social demographics and political communication.

It is also a subject that evokes decades of research, but which nonetheless retains its fascination as scholars continue to explore the fraught question of why voters behave the way they do, especially during elections, Mr Ishiekwene said.

The book explores, among other things, the question of whether political conversations among Nigeria’s estimated 33 million active social media users, especially the influencers, had any significant impact on the outcome of the 2015 elections.

“In light of the exponential growth in social media adoption and use in the last few years, two election cycles after 2015, COVID-19 and #Endsars, students, researchers and scholars would find Cyber Politics a valuable resource material,” Mr Ishiekwene said.

A former Minister of Information and Communication in Nigeria, Frank Nweke, said the “book represents an uncommon body of work by an intellectual visionary”, and he is of the conviction that the “extrapolation of the lessons and recommendations of this book will find perfect expression in other climes beyond the 2015 Nigerian general elections scenario.”

Mr Nweke, a former boss of the author, who chaired the book presentation event, commended “Mr Ibietan for this remarkable work, and recommends this book for practitioners and academics in the fields of strategic communications, new technologies, and social change.”

Similarly, Umar Danbatta, a professor and executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, noted that: “the author situates the historical context of Nigerian politics and democracy” and more so “…the nexus between social media and voting behaviour, and the influence of the social media ecosystem among others in the electoral process.”

In the foreword he wrote for the book, Mr Danbatta said “The book (Cyber Politics) is a compelling narrative, a scholar’s guide and companion on the various political communication themes it interprets. It is difficult to put down this work once you are drawn by its alluring and free-flowing prose and incisive analysis.”

Over the past two decades, Mr Ibietan has researched deeply the emergent interface between communication studies and psephology, which explains his richly nuanced understanding and far sight into the issues involved.

This point was also made by Premium Times Editor-In-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed, who described Mr Ibietan’s book as “a classic.”

“It uses Nigeria’s 2015 presidential election as the sounding board for analyses that offer great insights into the future of voting behaviour in Africa’s largest democracy. Those who have interacted with the title have described it as both skilful in its rendition and ground-cutting in its intellectual approach,” Mr Mojeed said.

“At Premium Times Books, we look forward to continuing to publish books that will deepen knowledge about important aspects of our lives. We are interested in getting a number of disappearing classics back to libraries and bookshelves across our country and beyond. If you have any suggestions for us, be kind to get in touch.”

In the introduction he wrote for the book, Dapo Olorunyomi, the publisher of Premium Times, said: “The universe of this new book is intriguing” in its exploration of the “digital effect” on elections.

He also pointed out how Mr Ibietan’s work demonstrates “clearly that social media systems do enrich electoral democracy by expanding access to registration, participation, voting and organising at a scale we have never contemplated.”

