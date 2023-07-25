Edo North senator, Adams Oshiomhole, has apologised to the Senate for publicly accusing members of the 9th session who did not return, of looting their offices after the expiration of their tenures.

He tendered the apology during plenary on Tuesday.

About 70 per cent of the members of the 9th National Assembly did not return to the 10th session of the federal legislature inaugurated on 13 June.

Mr Oshiomhole had in an interview on Channels Television on Sunday accused the former senators and House of Representatives members of vandalising and looting some of the equipment in their offices when leaving.

The senator disclosed that television sets, carpets and chairs were carted away by the former senators and members of the House leaving the offices empty for the new lawmakers.

“I was shocked by the level of vandalisation of properties of the National Assembly. Televisions were carted away, carpets were carted away, senators’ chairs were carted away.

“I had to use my money and someone also decided to deliver to me a printer, to give me a laptop to use in my office. I had to buy the carpet and pay the cost of fixing it. I had to pay some young people to clean the office to restore the new carpet. I had to pay to repaint my office. I will produce you the receipt.

“People told me there is also the same level of vandalisation in the House Representatives,” Mr Oshiomhole stated.

But, at the plenary on Tuesday, Solomon Adeola (APC, Ogun West), raised a point of order against Mr Oshiomole’s comment, claiming that the Edo Senator made a false allegation against the former senators.

In the point of order, Mr Adeola sought the Senate’s permission to compel Mr Oshiomhole to apologise to the upper legislative chamber and members of the 9th Assembly.

“He was addressing Nigerians about this Senate and knowing fully that any senator cannot move anything outside the National Assembly without approval. If anything you move is not in compliance and without approval of the National Assembly, your severance allowances will not be paid,” Mr Adeola stated in his point of order.

The Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, made efforts to have the matter discussed in an executive session but this was rejected.

Oshiomhole’s defence

In his defence, Mr Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State, claimed that he made the comment while speaking against the backdrop of the N70 billion allocated to support the working conditions of the National Assembly.

“I didn’t address social media, I spoke with a respected TV station. The question was put to me by the TV host as to what justified the appropriation for the comfort of the National Assembly,” he said.

He explained that what he meant was that many of his colleagues in the 10th Senate had to use their personal money to get new equipment in their offices because the offices were empty at the time they were inaugurated into the Senate.

“The allegation was made by the TV host, at no time I have ever said the senators looted their offices. What I said is that offices were vandalised. I said on the television that many senators had to use their money to get things because many things had been removed by the time they got to the office.

“I had never thought so or never said so. Even before receiving our salaries, some of us had to use our personal money to equip our offices. I bought rugs and television sets in my office.

“Having listened to my explanation, that was not the intention and that was not my statement and to those who think I have offended them, I apologise because I cannot leave my home and go to the media to abuse anybody,” he said.

Why N70bn was approved for lawmakers – Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, however, stressed that the N70 billion allocated to the National Assembly was not for palliatives but to assist lawmakers replace some of the things that needed to be in their offices.

“The N70 billion was not for palliative, it was not for rice. It was to replace some of the things that are not there,” Mr Akpabio said.

