Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State are currently in a closed-door meeting in Abeokuta, the capital of the state.
The meeting started around 11:58 a.m. at the private residence of Mr Obasanjo at his Presidential Library.
The meeting is believed to be the first of its kind between the governor and the elder statesman.
Mr Abiodun is a member of the APC, Nigeria’s ruling party. Mr Obasanjo, who is also from Ogun State, worked against the APC presidential candidate in the 25 February election, Bola Tinubu.
Mr Tinubu, the current president, eventually defeated Mr Obasanjo’s preferred candidate, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and other candidates in the election.
Details later…
