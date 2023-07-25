The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is calling for an investigation into the reported terrorist attack on its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar in Yola, Adamawa State.

The call is cntained in a statement issued by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja.

Mr Ologunagba said that the PDP was alarmed by the reported foiled terrorist attack on Atiku, who was its presidential candidate and other sensitive locations in Yola, Adamawa.

He said that by the confession of the arrested assailants, the plot had the ”pawmarks of a sponsored attempt on the life of Abubakar”.

“Our party charges the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, to take the lead provided by the confession of the assailants to track down their sponsors and bring them to book in the interest of the security, unity and wellbeing of our nation.

“We also urge the federal government to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act and their sponsors are brought to book.

“This particular investigation is important to the country because of the scope and dimension of the attempted attack.”

Mr Ologunagba called on security agencies to tighten security around Atiku and members of his family at this critical time in Nigeria democratic process.

READ ALSO: Police arrest suspected Boko Haram members over alleged plot to attack Atiku

He commended the collaborative effort of the vigilant people of Yola and security agencies in foiling the attack.

Mr Ologunagba urged Nigerians to remain calm as the authorities begin investigation to fish out those behind the evil plot.

The police in Adamawa on Sunday arrested four people suspected to be members of the Boko Haram, over an alleged plot to attack Atiku’s residence.

Suleiman Nguroje, command spokesperso, confirmed this to journalists on Monday in Yola.

He said one of the suspects was arrested by the security detail attached to Atiku’s house while the other was picked up at a different location in the state capital.

”One of the suspects, a 29-year-old man, confessed to being a Boko Haram member from Damboa in Borno.

”He was arrested at the gate of Abubakar’s residence while trying to carry out the attack at about 9 p.m. on Sunday.

”They said they were sent to study the house, institutions some sensitive places for an attack,” he said.

The suspects, Mr Nguroje said, have been handed over to the military authorities for further action.

(NAN)

