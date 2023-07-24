The former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Peter Okebukola, will on Tuesday deliver the 2023 convocation lecture of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State.

Mr Okebukola, a professor of Science and Computer Education, will speak on the topic: “From Tangible to Virtual Reality: Redefining the Nigerian University System”.

A statement signed by the university’s Director of Communication and Marketing, Joshua Suleiman, noted that the convocation lecture will be followed by a doctoral hooding ceremony on 26 July.

Other events

The 2023 convocation ceremonies which commenced on 23 July with a programme tagged: “Parents Consultative Forum’s Luncheon,” was followed by an event hosted by the alumni of the university, which is themed: “Igniting Connections, Fueling Success.”

According to the university, though the Speaker of the Oyo House of Assembly, Debo Ogundoyin, and the national president of the alumni association, Soji Tayo, sent their apologies for not making the event, other prominent alumni including the popular Nollywood actress, Beverly Osu, and the chief executive officer of Irvin Global and Investment Group, Uzonna Nwangwa, attended the event.

Meanwhile, after the convocation lecture on Tuesday, the university said the doctoral hooding ceremony will hold on the campus while the 2023 best overall graduating students in the postgraduate and undergraduate programmes are also billed to join the vice-chancellor, other principal officers of the university to plant trees as part of the institution’s efforts towards saving the environment.

The university said the grand finale of the convocation ceremonies, which will feature the award of degrees and prizes, will hold on Sunday, 30 July.

About Babcock University

Babcock University is one of Nigeria’s oldest private universities established and operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Nigeria.

The faith-based university, had started out as Adventist College of West Africa until 1975 when it was renamed Adventist Seminary of West Africa.

In April 1999, the institution received its licence as one of Nigeria’s three pioneer private universities.

Today, the university has enrolled more than 12,000 students, boasting of graduates in different fields including Shola Akinlade and Ezra Olubi, who are the founders of Paystack – a financial technology platform.

