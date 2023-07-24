The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, is currently leading a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to avert a looming industrial action by the association.

The ongoing talks between NARD and the lawmakers are taking place at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

Mr Abbas, before moving the meeting into a closed door, assured the doctors that the House is committed to addressing the issues raised by the doctors but begged for understanding and patience.

He said the Bola Tinubu-led administration has yet to settle in or even have ministers in place to run the government.

“We equally seek your understanding of the fact that a new administration just came on board and is still in the process of settling down as ministers are yet to assume office,” he said.

Mr Abbas said the House is willing to address the issues raised by the doctors, including the “Medical Residency Training Fund, upward review of Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and salary arrears dating back to 2015.”

He also acknowledged several interventions by the 9th House that have failed to resolve the impasse that often shut down the country’s healthcare sector. He promised that the current leadership of the House would go beyond the steps taken by the current House.

“Your decision to meet with the House is an affirmation of your faith and confidence in our capacity to intervene and resolve the lingering issues in dispute.

“This is most reassuring owing to the fact that the 9th Assembly had previously intervened in this matter. We hope to even go beyond the steps and actions taken by the previous House to ensure that we find a lasting resolution to the ever-lingering crisis,” he said.

The NARD delegation was led by Nnamdi Ndi-Ezuma, its first vice president, while Okokon Udo, a permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance, represented the executive arm of government.

Industrial actions by resident doctors are a recurring thing in Nigeria. In May, the doctors went on a five-day warning strike and also issued a two-week notification to the government in June.

