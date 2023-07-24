The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the last election in Adamawa State, Aishatu Dahiru, also known as Binani, on Monday, urged the Federal High Court, Abuja, to allow the election petition tribunal sitting in the state to deliver its judgement before the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Ari, is prosecuted.

Ms Dahiru told the judge, Donatus Okorowo, through her counsel, Chiesonu Okpoko, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), while adopting the processes filed regarding her suit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Binani had, in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/935/2023, sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Inspector-General (IGP) of Police and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) as 1st to 3rd respondents respectively.

In the suit, the applicant sought the interpretation of Section 144 of the Electoral Act, 2022 and a preservative order seeking the maintenance of the status quo by parties concerning the charges INEC filed against Mr pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

INEC had filed six charges against Mr Yunusa-Ari at the Adamawa State High Court in Yola, the state capital after the police concluded their investigations into his illegal declaration of Binani as the winner of the governorship election as of the time the returning officer saddled with the responsibility of making such declaration had yet to conclude collation.

Binani’s counsel, Michael Aondoaka, SAN, in the ex-parte motion earlier filed and granted by the court on 10 July, drew the attention of the judge to the fact that a petition was before an Adamawa State Election Petition Tribunal and would be dispensed with within 180 days in accordance with the law.

The court ordered parties to the suit to stay action concerning the matter and fixed today (Monday) for a hearing of the main suit.

Binani’s arguments

At the resumed hearing on Monday, Mr Okpoko, who stood in for Binani’s lead counsel, Mr Aondoaka, told the judge that Mr Yunusa-Ari, set to be prosecuted for his action concerning the election, is a star witness for the APC candidate at the election petition tribunal.

Mr Okpoko said Mr Yunusa-Ari was being harassed and prevented from giving evidence before the tribunal, which, if allowed to continue, would jeopardise their client’s case at the tribunal.

The lawyer prayed the court to restrain the respondents from prosecuting Mr Yunusa-Ari pending the determination of Binani’s petition at the tribunal.

He said prosecuting the suspended REC now while Binani is still challenging INEC’s declaration of Ahmadu Fintiri of PDP as Adamawa State governor after she had earlier been declared winner of the governorship poll might create a likelihood of bias in the decision of the tribunal.

Mr Okpoko further submitted that the applicant was not saying that Mr Yunusa-Ari should not be prosecuted but that INEC and others should wait until the tribunal gave its judgement within the 180 days prescribed by law.

He said the decision of INEC to file charges against any person involved in Binani’s declaration as winner of the governorship election on 15 April when the tribunal had yet to determine the petition of their client, would deprive her of Section 285(6) of the law which gives 180 days within which the petition filed on May 6 should be dispensed with.

He said waiting for the tribunal’s decision would not prejudice parties in the suit.

He then urged the court to halt the prosecution of Mr Yunusa-Ari and uphold their argument.

INEC’s response

But counsel for INEC, Adebisi Adeniyi, who stood in for the commission’s lead counsel. Rotimi Jacobs, a SAN, disagreed with Mr Okpoko’s submission.

Mr Adeniyi argued that the charges that were filed against the suspended REC were a bailable one that would allow him to give his testimony before the tribunal.

The lawyer said that Binani had not placed anything before the court to show that Mr Yunusa-Ari was listed as a witness for her petition.

Besides, he argued that the applicant had not also shown to the court whether the suspended REC had either been invited, arrested or charged.

The lawyer said judges that would determine the election petition were not robots but were properly trained and experienced professionals and would be guided by law.

According to him, there is no way the prosecution of the suspended REC will affect the plaintiff’s petition.

He submitted that if Mr Yunusa-Ari felt strongly about this argument, he was the rightful person to make such an argument before a high court in Adamawa State and not Binani.

Mr Adeniyi, who challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter, said the suit ought to have been filed in the state.

But disagreeing with Mr Adeniyi, Mr Okpoko argued that all the respondents in Binani’s suit were federal government agencies; hence, the issue of court jurisdiction had no place.

Mr Okorowo adjourned the matter until 13 October for judgment.

Mr Yunusa-Ari had usurped the powers of the INEC Returning Officer in the state to declare Aisha Dahiru, also known as Binani, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, as the winner of the last governorship election in Adamawa State.

But the Returning Officer would later declare Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election after the proper collation of the results of the supplementary poll held on 15 April.

The main election, which was earlier held on 18 March, was declared inconclusive because a clear winner did not emerge.

INEC announced this month that it had filed six charges at the Adamawa State High Court in Yola, the state capital, against Mr Yunusa-Ari, after the police concluded their investigations into the matter.

The charges filed by INEC triggered the suit Binani filed to have Mr Yunusa-Ari’s trial suspended till when her election petition is over.

(NAN)

