A police officer was on Sunday killed

by a driver fleeing from a police checkpoint along the Ifon-Sobe road in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The officer’s death was initially reported as an attack by kidnappers, but the police spokesperson in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, clarified that it was a case of hit and run.

The yet-to-be-identified assistant superintendent of police was said to have been hit while trying to stop the driver, who had escaped being stopped and searched at the checkpoint.

Mrs Odunlami-Omisanya said officers at the checkpoint had suspected the vehicle and ordered the driver to stop, but he defied the order.

“So, our officers were alerted on the highway but on getting to a particular place around Ifon, the driver swerved and hit an ASP, and the officer died immediately,” Mrs Odunlami-Omisanya said.

“The driver was, however, pursued, and fortunately for us, he (driver) was arrested by the military men at Sobe in Edo State.”

Drivers avoiding illegal police “toll” are wont to speed off, refusing to heed police’s order to stop for checks.

But Mrs Odunlami-Omisanya said the officers suspected that the vehicle was stolen.

She, however, said further investigations would reveal more details.

Meanwhile, the suspect is still in the custody of the military officers who arrested him.

The police spokesperson said she expected the suspect to be transferred to the police in Ondo shortly.

