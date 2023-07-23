Nigeria’s anti-narcotic agency says it arrested an alleged drug lord, Charles Uwagbale, 48, in a hotel in Lagos, on Sunday.

NDLEA’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, said the “drug lord” who specialises in sponsoring young Nigerians to traffic drugs abroad was caught while he was giving 93 cocaine wraps to a recruit to swallow in Lagos.

“It was a rude shock to a notorious drug kingpin who specialises in sponsoring young Nigerians to traffick Class A drugs to Europe, especially Italy, when operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, stormed his hotel room in Okota area of Lagos late on Friday 21st July when he was preparing a recruited courier to swallow 93 pellets of cocaine meant for distribution in Italy,” the statement reads.

“The 48-year-old drug kingpin, Charles Uwagbale, had recruited Uju Dominic, 35, from his base in Italy with a deal to come to Nigeria, ingest 100 pellets of cocaine on Friday 21st July and return to Italy on Saturday 22nd July.

“True to plan, upon the arrival in Nigeria, the mule was lodged in Golden Heaven Hotel located at Enoma Street off Ago-Palace way, Okota, Isolo, Lagos, where Uwagbale brought 93 wraps of the Class A drug for him to swallow at about 11:45 p.m. Friday.

“They were in the process when NDLEA operatives who had been on their trail following credible intelligence stormed their hotel room, arrested both and recovered the drug exhibits with a total weight of 1.427 kilograms.”

Cannabis farms

In Ondo state, Mr Babafemi said NDLEA operatives stormed the Ofosu forest, destroying 29 hectares of cannabis farms on Thursday.

“The quartet of Osamezu George Chukwuemeka, 51, who owns the farm; his wife Kate Osamezu, 43; Agboola Wasiu, 37 and Mustapha Sanni, were arrested during the operation, while 118.5kg processed cannabis was recovered from the farm,” the statement reads.

“In another raid of the warehouse of a suspect at Elegbeka, Ose LGA, not less than 107 jumbo bags of the same illicit substance weighing 1,132.5kg were recovered on Monday 17th July.”

Also, in Edo state, two cannabis farms measuring 1.489895 hectares and 2.445295 hectares were destroyed.

The owner of the farm, Victor Jack Utese, was arrested with 59 bags of processed cannabis sativa weighing 640kg during a raid of the Utese forest in Ovia North East local government area of the state.

Another suspect, Endurance Chukwuma, 50, was arrested with seven bags of processed cannabis sativa weighing 68 kg, while his cannabis farm measuring 0.254324 hectares was destroyed.

Tramadol seizure

An attempt to smuggle 98 cartons of tramadol pills worth almost N4 billion was thwarted.

“Attempts to smuggle 98 cartons containing Five Million One Hundred and Twenty-Two Thousand Nine Hundred (5, 122, 900) pills of Tramadol 225mg with an estimated street value of about Three Billion Seven Hundred Million Naira (N3.7billion) only into Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, have been thwarted through the robust synergy between men of the Nigeria Customs Service and NDLEA officers at the airport as well as those at the DHL cargo warehouse,” Mr Babafemi said.

“Preliminary findings revealed that the consignments were imported from India and Pakistan, while some of the seized consignments had Freetown, Sierra Leone as the final destination.”

Mr Babafemi also said in Bauchi State, pills of opioids worth six million Naira were recovered from three suspects — Emmanuel Onyebuchi, 32; Uche Iyida, 33; and Chinedu Ezeanyim, 32, following their arrest alongside a truck driver and his assistant at Shopping Complex, Maiduguri Bye-Pass, Bauchi town on Wednesday and the subsequent follow-up search of the residence of Iyida on Friday 21st July.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

