The management of Bayero University Kano (BUK) has rolled out palliatives to help staff and students to cushion the effect of the high cost of living in Nigeria.

Since the removal of subsidy on petroleum products by the Nigerian government, prices of goods and services have skyrocketed, with many Nigerians expressing frustration.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Sagir Abbas, a professor, during the institution’s 56th Congregation Meeting on Saturday, announced the measures to support the staff and students.

The university’s spokesperson, Lamara Garba, confirmed the development to our reporter on Sunday.

He, however, said the university does not have a specific amount it intends to spend on the project.

Mr Garba said the university has also waived the payment of eight months of electricity and water bills for about 500 staff residing in the university quarters.

He said the house rent was not waived because payments are usually made directly to the Federal Ministry of Education.

Palliatives

Speaking at a meeting to discuss issues affecting BUK’s growth and development, the vice-chancellor said some “millions of naira” have been allocated to the university cooperatives committee to purchase foodstuff and distribute to staff in a non-interest format payable in six months.

He added that the university’s Microfinance Bank would provide non-interest loans to staff to pay their children’s school fees.

“The university would take the burden of interest,” he said, adding, “This would cushion the effect of the increment of registration fees.”

The vice-chancellor added that staff can access soft loans at any time, and it will be revolving so that staff who face financial challenges can have money at any time they want.

Mr Abbas also disclosed the plans to purchase bicycles for cleaners and messengers.

He said vehicles would be allocated to transport workers to and from the university at specific times.

For the students, Mr Abbas said an arrangement with the Kano State government to provide bus transportation is underway.

He said the buses would transport students at affordable rates.

He said: “Once finalised, Kanawa buses would start passing through the routes of BUK campuses.”

Increasing hardship

The removal of the petrol subsidy, which increased the price of the product by over 100 per cent, and the accompanying hike in the prices of food items have left Nigerians groaning.

Inflation on food items is also at a record high of 22.79 per cent.

Meanwhile, more Nigerian universities are increasing the fees to be paid by students.

While tuition is said to remain free in universities, other charges have been increased, leaving parents and students lamenting.

For instance, the University of Lagos has increased the fees from N26,000 and about N76,000 to between N120,000 and N240,000 — depending on the courses of study.

BUK, the University of Abuja and the University of Maiduguri, among others, have implemented similar increases.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

