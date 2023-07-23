The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has recruited 2,428 narcotic officers, expected to commence training beginning from July 27.

A statement by the agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, in Abuja, said names of the successful candidates had been placed on the agency’s website.

Mr Babafemi said those recruited for Narcotic Officers Basic Cadet training should proceed to the NDLEA Academy in Jos for their training.

He added that Narcotic Agents and Assistants would be trained at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) College of Peace and Disaster Management in Katsina.

He explained that all successful candidates were to report for training at their respective designated centres according to their groupings on dates assigned to their groups.

Mr Babafemi advised those who applied for the jobs to check their names on the Agency’s website.

He said that while those for Basic Cadet training were expected to start reporting on 27 July, the Narcotic Assistants will begin training in Katsina on 12 August.

Mr Babafemi said that successful candidates were to go with an Original and photocopy of their credentials, including National Identification Number (NIN) and printout of the NDLEA online application reference slip, among others.

He warned that anyone who failed to report by 6 p.m. on dates assigned to them would be disqualified.

He said that pregnant female candidates would not be allowed to join the training, while Drug Integrity Tests and pregnancy tests would be conducted at various times during the training.

“Consequently, candidates who test positive would be immediately withdrawn from training, ” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

