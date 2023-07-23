Vice President, Kashim Shettima, will on Sunday depart Abuja to represent President Bola Tinubu at two major international summits in Rome, Italy and St Petersburg, Russia.
Olusola Abiola, director, Information, Office of the Vice President, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.
Mr Abiola stated that at the Rome event, Mr Shettima would join other global leaders for the first Stocktaking Moment (STM) Summit themed “Transforming Food Systems for People, Planet and Prosperity,” holding from Monday, 24 July to Wednesday, 26 July.
According to him, during the summit, Mr Shettima would chair a high-level session themed “Innovative Financing for Food System Transformation: the Case of Nigeria.”
He added that the side event titled ”Scaling up Multi Stakeholders Collaboration and Investment in the Implementation of Food Systems Transformation Pathways in Nigeria.”
READ ALSO: Pope complains about unfounded accusations against John Paul II
Mr Abiola also said the event is being organised in collaboration with the Rome-based UN Agencies, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the World Food Programme (WFP), as well as the UN Food Systems Coordination Hub and wider UN system.
“Shettima will then proceed from Rome to St. Petersburg in Russia to represent the President at the Russia-Africa Summit scheduled from Wednesday, July 26 to Saturday, July 29.
” While in Russia, the Vice President will join other political and business leaders at the 2nd Russia–Africa Summit and Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum focused on strategising to enhance relations between Russia and the African continent, among other benefits.
” Also, Vice President Shettima will participate in bilateral meetings with representatives of relevant Russian senior government officials and business leaders to discuss relations between Russia and Nigeria.” he said.
According to him, Mr Shettima, who will be accompanied by senior government officials from Ministries, Departments and Agencies, is expected back in the country at the end of the week.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999