The Faculty of Social Science of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) is set to host a valedictory lecture in honour of its former dean, ‘Lai Olurode, a professor of sociology who recently retired from the university.

At the event scheduled for 11 am on Tuesday, 25 July, at the faculty’s lecture theatre, Mr Olurode will speak on “The Knowledge Sector, Public Interest and Power Structure”.

A former UNILAG vice chancellor, Rahaman Ade Bello, will chair the gathering, while the current vice chancellor of the university, Folasade Ogunsola, will be the chief host.

At the lecture, Mr Olurode will argue for enhanced synergy between academics and those in formal positions of power if the public interest is to be better served.

“As at present, there seems to be a near-total disconnect and compartmentalisation,” the professor told PREMIUM TIMES. “Each scholar must nurse and fulfil a public purpose. The same philosophy should apply to over two million undergraduate and graduate students across Nigeria’s 170 universities.

“The embedded potential of youth corps members to fulfil a virile public purpose is being wasted.”

Mr Olurode, widely respected for his teaching and research capacity, public spiritedness, and incisive newspaper commentaries on national matters, retired from UNILAG in 2022 after over 40 years of teaching and researching.

He joined the university as a graduate assistant in 1980, rising through the ranks to become a professor in the year 2000. While at the university, he served as head of the Department of Sociology and as dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences.

Between 2010 and 2015, Mr Olurode was a national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He returned to UNILAG on the completion of his five-year tenure.

Since his retirement from UNILAG, the professor has been active in community service in his native Iwo in Osun State, where he grooms young people and serves as chair of the Iwo Board of Trustees, a position he says has afforded him an opportunity to contribute more significantly to the development of his home town.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

