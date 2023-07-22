Nigeria’s immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, was reunited with some former and serving governors at the wedding of the son of the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum.

The governor’s son Muhammad Zulum, married his heartthrob, Ummi Kaltum.

The wedding was held at the Maiduguri Central Mosque near the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Umar Elkanemi.

Several dignitaries turned out for the event, including Vice President Kashim Shettima and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

Mr Buhari stood as the groom’s trustee and received the bride on behalf of the groom’s family.

Former governors at the event include Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara and former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isah Pantami.

Serving governors at the event include Maimala Buni of Yobe and Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe among others.

The event was also attended by the African Richest man, Aliko Dangote and many other dignitaries including federal and state lawmakers.

More Pictures:

