The President of the World Medical Association (WMA), Osahon Enabulele, has called on the Edo State Government to improve health workers’ welfare and build a strong and resilient health system.

Mr Enabulele made the call during a courtesy visit to the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, at the state government house.

This was contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

Mr Enabulele, a chief consultant family physician, tasked the state government to strengthen the health system and invest in the motivation of the existing human resource for the state.

He said the government must urgently address the existing challenges in the state’s health sector.

He appealed to the governor to implement the new hazard allowance approved for physicians and other health professionals in Nigeria.

Other matters

The WMA president thanked the governor, his executive council members, the Oba of Benin, and the people of Edo State, for what he described as the encouragement given to him in his leadership of the association.

He informed the governor of his progress and commitment towards fulfilling his mandate as WMA President, “particularly as it concerns the advancement of global health through advocacy for health system strengthening and universal health coverage.”

Mr Enabulele also briefed Mr Obaseki on his efforts towards promoting medical ethics, patient-centred care, reduction of violence against physicians and other health professionals, investment in developing a resilient and motivated health workforce, and support for WMA constituent members, among others.

He also commended the efforts of the governor in repositioning the state civil service and the successes recorded so far in the areas of sports development, electricity/power generation, technology, and digital transformation.

The WMA President also used the opportunity of the visit to formally invite the governor to the 76th General Assembly of the WMA, billed to hold in Kigali, Rwanda, in October.

Governor responds

In his response, the governor said the people of the state are very proud of the WMA President, whom he said had so far recorded many progressive strides in his tenure.

While assuring the WMA president of his commitment to strengthening the state’s health system, as well as his readiness to address the demands brought forward by the Edo State branch of NMA, the governor called for a special workshop to be organised, with a focus on reforming the state’s health system.

About WMA president

Mr Enabulele was the first Nigerian to be elected chairman of Socio-Medical Affairs Committee (SMAC) of the World Medical Association (WMA).

He rose to the position of President-elect after more than 14 years of involvement in activities at the global level.

In 2019, he became the first Nigerian physician elected President of the Commonwealth Medical Association since the body’s creation in November 1962.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

