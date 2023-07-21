The Nigerian National Assembly has written to the federal government seeking the provision of relief materials to people whose homes and properties were ravaged by flood in the Sagamu and Ijebu areas of Ogun State.

The letter was a sequel to the adoption of a motion moved by Gbenga Daniel (APC, Ogun East) on the urgent need for the federal government to intervene in the flooding incidents in the areas.

Mr Daniel, while presenting his motion at the plenary on 5 July, complained that many lives in his constituency have been lost, and many properties have been damaged by flooding that occurred in the past.

In the motion, the senator also noted that the federal government must make appropriate provisions for controlling flooding from the September to November rainfall to prevent casualties that may arise from flooding in the future.

READ ALSO:

The Senate subsequently granted the motion and directed the Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Tambawal, to communicate the resolution to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

Mr Tambawal, through a letter dated 7 July, transmitted a resolution of the Senate to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Federal Ministry of Water Resources for prompt action on the flooding incidents.

Letter

URGENT NEED TO INTERVENE IN THE FLOODING ISSUES IN SAGAMU, IJEBU AREAS OF OGUN EAST SENATORIAL DISTRICT, OGUN STATE, EDU AND PATIGI AREAS OF KWARA NORTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT OF KWARA STATE AND OTHER PARTS OF THE COUNTRY (S/Res/005/01/23)

The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, at its sitting on Wednesday, 5th July, 2023, deliberated on the above Motion and consequently resolved to:

(i) urge relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies to release funds as provided in the 2023 Appropriation Act for dredging of blocked canals and water bodies, amongst others;

(ii) urge the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to revisit the proposed construction of Dasin Hausa Dam and any other Dams, as the case may be, to take in the flood waters from Lagdo Dam in Cameroun;

(iii) urge National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to send Relief Materials to the affected victims in Sagamu, ljebu Areas of Ogun East Senatorial District. Ogun State, Edu and Patigi Local Government of Kwara State and other parts of the country:

(iv) urge the Federal Government of Nigeria jointly with State Governments and the Federal Capital Territory to gather flooding empirical data and provide engineering solutions as permanent solutions like irrigation sites, power generation sites and treated waters for drinking/household usage. In doing this, the flooding, problems in Nigeria will be used to the advantage of the nation; and

2

(v) urge the Federal Government to revisit the issue of dredging rivers Niger and Benue as part of the permanent solutions to the problem of flooding in Nigeria.

2 The purpose of this letter is to convey the above Senate Resolutions to you and to request that you kindly bring same to the attention of Mr. President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federation, for necessary action.

3. A copy of the Votes and Proceedings of Wednesday, 5th July 2023, containing the text of the Resolutions, is attached to this letter for your guidance.

4. Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

