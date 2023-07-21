The Kaduna State Ministry of Health, on Thursday, confirmed an outbreak of diphtheria disease in some communities in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area.

Diphtheria is a highly contagious bacteria infection of the respiratory tract.

Its symptoms include sore throat, fever, and a white layer on the throat.

It is transmitted through respiratory droplets from coughing and sneezing and through direct contact with the respiratory fluid.

It has a high fatality rate of up to 20 per cent, especially in children under five.

Mohammed Shehu, the chief press secretary to the governor of the state, Uba Sani, said the governor had directed the Kaduna State Ministry of Health to send an emergency team to investigate the outbreak.

According to the statement, a preliminary report from the Ministry revealed that the disease was first recorded in Kafanchan at the beginning of July.

“This came after several reports were made about residents in Takau Ward, Kafanchan A and Kafanchan B wards, exhibiting symptoms listed as difficulty breathing, high fever, cough, general body weakness, sore throat, and neck swelling.

“Mr Sani, while commending the health officials for their prompt response to the health emergency, urged them to continue to carry out their tasks diligently and ensure that the disease is contained and eradicated.

“Actions taken by the Ministry so far include the movement of affected cases to adequately equipped hospitals for proper management, active case searches, contact tracing and intensive community sensitisation in all affected communities and surrounding areas.

“In line with these efforts, residents of Kaduna are advised to take steps to prevent the spread of the disease by staying clean and making their environment clean.

