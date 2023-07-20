Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC, has recognised the Youth Party (YP) as the 19th political party in the country.

The recognition followed a Supreme Court order which overturned the party’s deregistration.

INEC disclosed this in a statement on Thursday by its Spokesperson, Festus Okoye.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) met today, Thursday, 20th July 2023 and, among other issues, deliberated on the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the deregistration of the Youth Party (YP) as a political party,” he said in the statement.

“It will be recalled that the Youth Party (YP) was registered on 16th August 2018 by virtue of the judgement of the Federal High Court delivered on 16th October 2017.”

Deregistration

The YP was part of the 74 political parties delisted by INEC in 2020, following their poor performances in the 2019 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, had said the 74 political parties did not satisfy the requirements of the Fourth Alteration to the Constitutional Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

Some of the political parties, however, filed a lawsuit against INEC for the decision.

”The commission was able to determine the performance of political parties in the elections. In addition, they were also assessed on the basis of their performance in the Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which coincided with the 2019 general election. It should be noted that the FCT is the only part of the country where INEC is empowered by the Constitution to conduct Local Government elections,” Mr Yakubu had said.

On appeal by the Commission, the Court of Appeal set aside the Order of the Federal High Court and on further appeal by the party, the Supreme Court set aside the deregistration of the party.

“Based on the judgement of the Supreme Court, the Commission interfaced with officials of the Youth Party on the modalities for its operation based on the Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022 and the Regulations and Guidelines of the Commission,” Mr Okoye said.

“Consequently, the Commission has recognised the Youth Party (YP) as the 19th Political Party in Nigeria with all the rights and privileges accorded political parties in Nigeria.”

Recognised political parties

There are now 19 registered political parties in Nigeria, according to INEC.

They are Accord (A), Action Alliance (AA), African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), African Democratic Party (ADP) and All Progressive Congress (APC), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Labour Party (LP), National Rescue Movement (NNPP), and National Rescue Movement (NRM).

The others are Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Young Progressive Party (YPP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Boot Party and the Youth Party (YP).

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

