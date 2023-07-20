The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, ordered Nigeria’s spy agency, the State Security Service (SSS), to allow Nnamdi Kanu to have access to his personal doctor.

Mr Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is being held by the SSS since June 2021 after he was forcibly repatriated from Kenya to Nigeria over terrorism charges.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had in October 2022 dismissed the remaining seven counts after Ms Nyako struck out eight counts from the 15-count charge earlier preferred against Mr Kanu by the Nigerian government.

The appellate court ordered Mr Kanu’s release on account of his unlawful repatriation from Kenya to Nigeria to face the terrorism charges.

But the government appealed the decision at the Supreme Court, declining to release the IPOB leader.

Mike Ozekhome, Mr Kanu’s lawyer, raised issues around his client’s health, prompting a civil suit before Ms Nyako to compel the SSS to allow Mr Kanu unhindered access to his physicians.

Delivering judgement on the suit on Thursday, the judge, Binta Nyako, said Mr Kanu was constitutionally entitled to his medical records and personal physicians.

The judge based her decision on Section 7 of the Anti-Torture Act, 2017, which provides that a person arrested, detained or undergoing, custodial investigation, shall have the right to demand a physical and psychological examination by an independent and competent doctor of his own choice after interrogation.

But the judge said the SSS should supervise Mr Kanu’s private medical examination by his doctors.

She added that the entire process of Mr Kanu’s private medical examination should be recorded and sealed for security purposes.

The court said the medical exercise would be at Mr Kanu’s expense.

Background

In the suit, Mr Ozekhome said the IPOB leader would need his doctors to conduct an independent examination to ascertain his actual state of health.

Mr Kanu’s legal team had repeatedly complained about his “deteriorating” eyesight, but the SSS declined to allow a private medical examination of the separatist leader.

He has been leading a separatist campaign for the independent state of Biafra, comprising mainly the five Igbo-dominated states in Nigeria.

Mr Kanu’s lawyer had urged the court for an order, granting him leave to, “apply for judicial review in the form of an order of mandamus, compelling the respondents to allow the applicant unhindered access to his medical doctors to enable them conduct an independent examination of his present deteriorating health condition, as earlier ordered by the Federal High Court, Abuja” on 20 October 2021.

Mr Ozekhome also sought “an order of this… court granting leave to the applicant (Mr Kanu) to apply for judicial review in the form of an order of Mandamus, compelling the Respondents (SSS) to avail the applicant with all his medical records, from the 29th day of June, 2021, till date”.

The lawyer highlighted some of the medical records Mr Kanu would need from the SSS including – the IPOB leader’s admission records, medical and clinical notes, nursing notes, observation charts and documentation during treatment or stay-in-hospital, laboratory test results, pharmaceutical records, radiological scans, images and reports, blood transfusion records, physiotherapy and rehabilitative treatment records, clinical findings, as well as diagnosis and treatment prescribed records.

SSS defence

However, in their defence, SSS lawyer, M. Danlami, challenged the court’s jurisdiction to grant Mr Kanu’s request.

Mr Danlami contended that there was a subsisting judgement of a sister court delivered by Taiwo Taiwo (now a retired judge of the Federal High Court) on 3 June 2022 in the suit marked between Mr Kanu and the DG of SSS, Yusuf Bichi and two others, wherein the court dealt substantially with the issue of allowing the IPOB leader access to his personal physician.

He argued that the instant case was similar to the earlier one and that Mr Kanu had filed an appeal against the judgement arising from it.

