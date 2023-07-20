Emadeb Energy Services Limited has imported the first batch of petroleum of about 27 million litres into the country.

The vessel, ST Nnene, which was billed to arrive last week, but was held down off Lome waters due to adverse weather, arrived at Ijegun-Egba on Wednesday.

According to the company, the 27 million litres of petrol came into the country in a cargo valued at over $17 million with huge foreign exchange components.

The development came months after the Nigerian regulatory agency said it is fast-tracking the process of issuing oil marketers licenses to import petroleum products in its bid to break the monopoly of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in compliance with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

NNPCL has since 2016 been the sole importer of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) in June said petroleum marketers will from July this year start the importation of petroleum products into the country.

Speaking on Wednesday, in Lagos at the inaugural importation of petrol into the country by Emadeb Energy, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr Adebowale Olujimi, said his company was able to achieve the feat to prove its capacity and readiness to actively play its part in ensuring steady product supply in the country.

He noted that despite the removal of petroleum subsidy, local refining remained the best option for the country to guarantee energy security, considering the huge foreign exchange implication of the imported products.

“The value of this cargo here, you cannot find it in the market just like that. It is over $17 million, and you can’t, in any way, with what the FX is today. Today, we have imported 27 million litres of PMS, but local refining is the way forward for us in this country.

“We want to be one of the early comers into this game. In conjunction with some of our trading partners, we decided to source for the licences and that is what has brought us here today,” Arise TV quoted Mr Olujimi.

‘Free Market’ Impact

He, however, commended the president for taking the bold step of eliminating petroleum subsidy and entrenching a free market regime in the downstream petroleum sector.

“For us, and I can talk about so many of our members, we are not profiteers. We are business people. So, we will not sit and let Nigerians suffer.

“So, we called on the government to help in finding a window where these issues of dollars are resolved, and we can now have a fixed market rate to bring this product and access this without any condition just for the PMS. It will go a long way to ease the suffering of Nigerians,” he said.

In his remark, the Chief Executive Officer of NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, said the implication of the 27 million litres of petrol imported by Emadeb showed that the country had embraced deregulation.

Mr Ahmed, represented by Sadiq Bashir, the Executive Secretary, Corporate Services and Administration, NMDPRA, explained that the new development implies that subsidy is a thing of the past.

“Not only that, it showed that working together as stakeholders in the industry, we can actually diversify the supply of this very important source of energy for the country.

“Actually, the regulation is not just about pricing. It is about opening up the market, and what we are doing in NMDPRA is ensuring that we guarantee supply by licensing people to import the product where necessary or, in the case of licensing refining companies the downstream, to make sure this product is produced in the country,” he said.

He, however, restated the agency’s continued commitment to ensuring that people get the right quality and quantity delivered to them in the new regime for the value of their money, noting that they have good teamwork with the industry stakeholders to ensure that.

In reaction to the latest increase in petrol prices in the country, Mr Ahmed explained that prices were bound to go up and down, especially as petrol prices depended on the international price.

“We also have to understand that PMS price is denominated in dollars, and our exchange rate has a direct impact on how much is landed on our shores,” he added.

Background

Earlier on Tuesday, petroleum pump prices rose to N617 per litre at various outlets of the NNPCL in Abuja and other parts of the country.

The development comes months after the oil company approved an upward review in the pump price of petroleum nationwide.

President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidies in his inaugural address on 29 May.

Following the announcement, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) directed its outlets nationwide to sell fuel between N480 and N570 per litre, an over 200 per cent increase from the initial price below N200.

The hike immediately triggered an increase in transportation fares and prices of goods and services.

