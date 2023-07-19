Nigeria’s secret police, the State Security Service (SSS), Wednesday, claimed Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State did not forge his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate.

Background

There has been controversy over the NYSC certificate belonging to Mr Mbah with claims that the certificate was fake.

Mr Mbah, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under which he won the 18 March governorship election in the state, has repeatedly denied possessing a fake NYSC certificate.

He has maintained that he completed his national service in Lagos State and was issued with a discharge certificate by the NYSC authorities.

The certificate is usually issued to Nigerian graduates under 30 years of age who have successfully completed a mandatory one-year national service organised by the NYSC.

In February, the NYSC issued a letter signed by its Director of Certifications, Ibrahim Muhammad, stating that the NYSC certificate belonging to Mr Mbah did not emanate from them.

Mr Mbah later obtained a court order barring the NYSC from further disclaiming his certificate.

The governor subsequently sued the NYSC for N20 billion at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for alleged conspiracy, deceit, and misrepresentation of facts.

The Director-General of NYSC, Yisha’u Ahmed, has insisted that the agency did not issue the certificate to Mr Mbah.

The NYSC later tendered the alleged forged discharge certificate as well as the original discharge certificate, which it said Mr Mbah ought to have collected.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 18 March governorship election in the state, Chijioke Edeoga, is at the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, challenging Mr Mbah’s election.

The LP candidate closed his case at the tribunal on Sunday. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Mr Mbah were to open their defence at the tribunal on Wednesday.

SSS faults NYSC

During Wednesday’s session at the tribunal, the Deputy Director, Operations and Strategic Department of the SSS, Isa Mohammed, claimed the secret police conducted an investigation into the matter and found the allegation of certificate forgery against the governor to be false.

Mr Mohammed, who tendered a report of the investigation to the tribunal, also accused NYSC of “shoddy and hasty conclusion” that Mr Mbah’s NYSC discharge certificate was fake.

He said he attended the hearing because the SSS was subpoenaed by the tribunal to testify in the case.

In a statement on oath which he adopted on behalf of the SSS, the official claimed that the NYSC had misplaced Mr Mbah’s original file and opened a temporary one for him, after he had returned from law school to complete his NYSC programme.

The SSS carried out the investigation into the matter in response to a petition filed to the secret police by Mr Mbah which was dated 8 February 2023, he said.

Mr Mohammed claimed that the controversy over Mr Mbah’s NYSC certificate arose because the NYSC had “issues” with maintaining a proper record-keeping system.

He added that the secret police invited both Mr Mbah and officials of the NYSC during the investigation.

Mr Mohammed said their finding showed that “Mbah served for six months” before applying to proceed on his law school programme, which was approved.

He said the finding also showed that Mr Mbah later completed the NYSC programme, but that a temporary file was used for reference for communications involving him, the law school authorities as well as the NYSC management.

“That means his initial file could not be traced. NYSC provided the six-series certificate which was signed and collected by corps members and the eight series.

“We discovered that the numbers are in series. But NYSC could not account for 12 certificates among which includes Mbah’s certificate,” he said.

LP faults SSS claims

During a cross examination, the lead counsel to the LP, Adegoke Awomolo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, observed that the report presented by the SSS official did not come with the letterhead and stamp of the secret police.

But Mr Mohammed replied that his signature guaranteed the authenticity of the report.

Also, when asked why he did not come to the tribunal with a letter of authorisation by the director general of the SSS, Mr Mohammed said he appeared at the tribunal because of the subpoena.

The LP counsel also queried the SSS official why the report he presented did not have attached documents backing his statements. Mr Mohammed also answered that the documents were in his office.

When asked whether the SSS’ investigation revealed that Mr Mbah was the Chief of Staff to a former Governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, between 10 July and November 2003, the same period he was supposed to be serving as a corps member, Mr Mohammed said the issue was not within his purview to investigate.

INEC fails to present witness

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that INEC failed to present any witness to defend the allegation of malpractice in the election that produced Mr Mbah as the governor of the state.

INEC had, through its team of lawyers led by Humphrey Okoli, told the court that the commission had decided not to bring any witness.

“The first respondent (INEC) is mandated to open the case. My Lord, after a thorough review of the case, we have decided not to bring in any witness,” Mr Okoli said, without giving reason for the decision.

Both the PDP counsel, Benjamin Nwosu and that of Mr Mbah, did not oppose the decision of INEC.

