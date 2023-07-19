A Nigerian author and professor, Kole Omotoso, is dead.
He died at the age of 80 in South Africa where he had been sick for a while, a family source told PREMIUM TIMES.
Mr Omotoso’s family later released a statement confirming his death.
“Our beloved father and husband moved on from this plane on Wednesday 19th late afternoon,” the family wrote in a statement sent to journalists.
They will share more information with the public as they gather themselves, they said while thanking friends of the family for their care, love and support.
Some of the works of fiction Mr Omotoso authored include The Edifice and The Combat.
