The Senate on Wednesday constituted an ad hoc committee to investigate the incessant killings of people smuggling rice and other prohibited goods into the country by officers of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, set up the ad-hoc committee at the plenary after Abdulaziz Yar’adua (APC, Katsina Central) moved a motion to investigate the abuse of firearms by Customs officers.

Mr Akpabio said the committee would be chaired by Francis Fadahunsi (PDP, Osun Central), a retired Customs officer.

Other members of the committee are Shuaib Salisu (Ogun Central), Kawu Sumaila (Kano South), Tony Nwoye (Anambra North), Suleiman Sadiq (Kwara North), Abdulaziz Yar’adua (Katsina Central) and Adeola Olamilekan (Ogun Central).

Motion

Mr Yar’adua, while presenting the motion, noted that some Customs officers are unprofessional with the handling of firearms and, as such, resort to shooting innocent citizens.

He said some officers of the NCS on the Gorar Yammama highway of Katsina State shot indiscriminately at the vehicle conveying the Chief of Staff to the state governor, Jabiru Tsauri, on 13 July.

The senator added that some of the Customs officers also shot at the convoy of a former Katsina State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Umar Gwajo-Gwajo, while driving from Daura to Mia’adua LGA around September 2021.

Mr Yar’adua noted that the refusal of the Nigerian government to check the abuse of firearms by officers of the NCS might lead to the loss of innocent lives and possibly reprisal attacks by angry civilians.

He, therefore, asked the Senate to condemn the indiscriminate shootings by the customs officers on the Katsina highway and fish out the officers that shot at the government convoys.

He also requested that the Senate should urge authorities of the NCS to improve on the training of its personnel in handling firearms, especially fire discipline, when dealing with Nigerian citizens.

Debate

When the motion was thrown to debate, many of the senators supported the motion and narrowed it to the indiscriminate shootings of smugglers of prohibited goods on highways.

Former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, urged the NCS to improve on training its officers on handling rifles and ammunition.

Mr Olamilekan, who also supported the motion, advised that officers of the NCS should undergo a psychology test before giving them permission to handle ammunition.

Mr Fadahunsi, in his contribution, noted that Customs officers were hard on civilians because the operations were coordinated and supervised by the military.

Mr Salisu also complained that officers of the NCS are looting shops of rice sellers in the Abeokuta area under the guise of looking for smuggled rice.

Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara West) said over 10 of the supporters of former president Muhammadu Buhari, who are smugglers, had been killed by NCS officers in Zamfara State.

The Senate President, therefore, condemned the indiscriminate shootings and killings of people found in possession of bags of rice by officers of the NCS.

“The Senate condemned, in totality, the killings of civilians because of carrying one bag of rice. The lives that are lost are too numerous, and we cannot allow it to continue. It is a serious issue that the senate looks into,” he said.

