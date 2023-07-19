The House of Representatives has confirmed the appointment of the service chiefs nominated by President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Tinubu had on June 19 nominated Christopher Musa, a major general, as chief of defence staff and Taoreed Lagbaja, a major general, as chief of army staff.

Others nominated are Emmanuel Ogalla, a rear admiral, as chief of naval staff and Hassan Abubakar, an air vice marshal, as chief of air staff.

The lawmakers confirmed the four nominees on Wednesday following the presentation of the ad hoc committee’s report that screened them.

The Chair of the Committee, Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos), presented the report and was considered by the Committee of the Whole.

Presenting the report, Mr Benson said the nominees were asked questions pertaining to internal and external security structures.

The service chiefs were given the nod without any objection from members.

Mr Tinubu sent the nominees to the two chambers of the National Assembly in line with the Armed Service Act.

“The president may, after consultation with the Chief of Defence Staff and subject to confirmation by the National Assembly, appoint such officers (in this Act referred to as “the Service Chiefs”) as he thinks fit, in whom the command of the Army, Navy and Air Force, as the case may be, and their Reserves shall be vested,” the Armed Forces Act reads in part.

The Committee met with the service chiefs on Monday and grilled them behind closed doors.

The Senate had last week confirmed the nominees.

