The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has concluded a three-day training for Nigerian journalists on effective coverage of conflict and human rights issues.

The training, which was held in Abuja between the 12th and 14th of July, was in collaboration with the Open Society Foundation and had in attendance about 21 Nigerian journalists and researchers across various newsrooms and research institutions.

Why training?

According to the organisers, the training was designed to revisit journalism ethics and provide practical tips on navigating ethical considerations, which, they noted, had become more complex in conflict reportage, including impartiality and sensitivity.

Speaking at the training, Akintunde Babatunde, the CJID programme director, described the training as one that sought to track the sources and uses of funds in terrorism, banditry, and government responses within the Lake Chad Basin quadrangle, “namely Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger, and Chad.”

He added that the project aims to stimulate discussions on the economy of insecurity in the region, reduce human rights violations, and contribute to the reduction of violence.

Mr Babatunde further emphasised that conflict reporting goes beyond curating war events, noting that at the end of the training, participants would have gained knowledge on the impact of data in conflict reporting, the ecosystem of misinformation and disinformation, gender issues, and comprehensive safety and security measures for journalists covering conflicts.

Also speaking, Oluwapelumi Oginni, the lead for the Conflict, Security and Human Rights project at CJID, noted that as conflict situations persist globally, “it becomes crucial to equip professionals with the necessary skills to report on and research conflicts effectively.”

Facilitator speaks

A facilitator at the training, Nnamdi Obasi, while speaking on the topic; “Understanding Conflict,” said it is important to properly identify root causes and drivers of conflict, types of conflict and the gender dimension of human rights reporting.

Mr Obasi, a policy development analyst, added that many conflicts are often characterised by multiple causal factors, which he noted journalists ought to understand to report objectively.

During the reporting session on gender issues, the Director of Journalism at CJID, Busola Ajibola, discussed the gaps in conflict reporting, listing gender underrepresentation or complete omission.

Mrs Ajibola urged participants to always conduct a gender analysis of how issues affect women, men, children, and persons with disabilities.

She further highlighted the converging forces of insecurity, such as organised crime, economic marginality, climate change, political instability, and violent conflicts, and how they impact people across gender lines.

Lake Chad versus insecurity

Insecurity in the Lake Chad Basin, North-Eastern Nigeria, Cameroon’s far North, Western Chad, and South-East Niger is home to 17 million Africans, and it is one of the gravest humanitarian crises, with 10.8 million people in need of humanitarian assistance.

More than 2.3 million people, half of children, have been displaced from their homes. Insurgency and terrorist activity in the region have killed at least 35,000 people since 2009, and many more have been kidnapped, raped, and otherwise dehumanised.

Despite national, regional, and international efforts to combat the violent non-state actors, the conflict remains unresolved with an evolved economy of violence that has nurtured the resilience and sustenance of the violent groups.

